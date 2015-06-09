WHY Tanzania President Kikwete is in THE HAGUE, DP Ruto case RESUMES next week

ICC Press Release: President of United Republic of Tanzania visits ICC
Today, 8 June 2015, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, visited the International Criminal Court (ICC), to meet with the ICC President, Judge Silvia FernÃ¡ndez de Gurmendi, and other high-level officials of the Court.
President FernÃ¡ndez thanked President Kikwete for his strong personal support of the International Criminal Court and the active and constructiverole that Tanzania has played from early on in the Courtâ€™s development. She also recognised the many contributions that Tanzania has made to international justice more broadly, including by hosting the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.
â€œCooperation and support of Africa is of great importance to the Courtâ€, President FernÃ¡ndez said. â€œTo this end, we must seek new ways to increase dialogue and mutual understanding, and Tanzania plays a very important role in that respect.â€
President Kikwete emphasised the importance of the ICC in the global fight against impunity. â€œOur support for the ICC is based on the important work that the Court is doingâ€, he said.
President Kikweteâ€™s visit to the ICC highlights Tanzaniaâ€™s support to the ICC and the joint efforts deployed in the fight against the impunity of the perpetrators of the most serious crimes that affect the international community as a whole.
Meanwhile, DP Ruto case will resume on June 16 till July 16.
Comments
Collins says
He should also addresse the issue of ruto . Ruto Burnt the Church in kiambaa . Everybody knows That Even tanzania people knows it
Prof Bambaa says
Hey Admin you can go lick some muzungu boots in Tanzania. You will be happy there..and we won’t notice you are gone
wycliffe magozi says
His excellency Kikwete u were to talk about ur brother Ruto who is suspended between heaven n Earth. Kenyans wanted to hear also Dp is released off hooks 2007 was amass destruction not single.
JAKOLAL says
Kikwete’s term ends in october 2015.his rulling party ccm is as dead as dodo with the main opposition chadema party set for a landslide victory.
Anonymous says
He just went the to defend his best friend Peter NKURUNZIZA president of Burundi…