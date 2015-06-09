WHY Tanzania President Kikwete is in THE HAGUE, DP Ruto case RESUMES next week

ICC Press Release: President of United Republic of Tanzania visits ICC

Today, 8 June 2015, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, visited the International Criminal Court (ICC), to meet with the ICC President, Judge Silvia FernÃ¡ndez de Gurmendi, and other high-level officials of the Court.

President FernÃ¡ndez thanked President Kikwete for his strong personal support of the International Criminal Court and the active and constructiverole that Tanzania has played from early on in the Courtâ€™s development. She also recognised the many contributions that Tanzania has made to international justice more broadly, including by hosting the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.