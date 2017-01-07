A FEW MORE Things You Can do to Make 2017 TRULY SPECIAL

A few more things you can all do to make this year truly special.

1. Throw a decent and memorable party. Invite only decent people. No creeps. No kleptomaniacs. No sex pests. No loud and stupid people. No people who can’t handle their liquor. And don’t make people carry their own drink. That is lack of class.

2. Build a personal library or a collection of the things you cherish, be they books (especially), music (wonderful), shoes (not necessarily).

3. Refuse to give a bribe and ruin a policeman’s or a government official’s day. Nothing pisses them so hard.

4. Buy a policeman, your former great teacher or a nurse a gift. MPESA something their way, for their daily sacrifice.

5. Say NO to things you don’t like.