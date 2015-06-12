Kenya Today

PHOTOS: Top Comedian Eric Omondi to MARRY Italian Beauty, LEAVING Citizen TVs Jaque Maribe free to MINGLE!

Pulse Magazine has EXCLUSIVELY revealed the woman comedian Eric Omondi intends to walk down the aisle.
The comedian has in the past been rumoured to be having an affair with a female news anchor but it appears that story ended when he met Kenyan-Italian model Shantel Grazioli.

The comedian surprised many on the 2015 Safaricom Groove Awards red carpet when he showed up hand-in-hand with his fiancÃ©e, Shantel Grazioli, who happens to be half Kenyan-half Italian. The beautiful Shantel, her mother Nancy Grazioli and Eric Omondi, all glad in all-white, took their time with our paparazzi and told it all.

â€œI really love this lady, not because she is beautiful but because of her personality, itâ€™s rare to find a beautiful lady with an equally beautiful personality,â€ Eric told Pulse during the interview. The two are said to have met during the Kenya at 50 show at Kasarani.

  1. ,she is hot n beautiful.i alxo think dat she av beautiful mindset.charming couples.may ua relationship last 4ever.God blss yoo

  18. Behind evevy succesful man the is a woman.The one given to u wil be appriciated.Happy lovely n enjoyable life.hopping we will get another eric omondi. Jah bless and long live

