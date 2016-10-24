Nipe chance nikushow vile na feel- Teacher in shock as student writes her love letter

Mwalimu Socrates shares a love letter what was written by Tony a student at a prominent high school in this town.
Xasa Donnah, Pliz mode nipe chance nikushow vile na feel. Nimekunoki yangu yote ndio nimeona nikuchoree hii mistari. Imgn ukihata chuo ata siku moja mi uwa msick.
Heart yangu inabeat na riddim ya heart yako. Hii chuo yote hakuna demu msupu kukushinda. Kwanza ukidunga ile dress yako ya red!! mi uwa siwezi concentrate kwa daro! God akikumake alikuwa na idhaa mob ata Beyonce kwako ni shadow.
Wacha ni confess last week vile ulikuwa duty nili late chuo ndio nibaki detention na wewe. Pliz!! Nipe tu chance na sitakudissapoint. Pliz nipatie digit zako ili niwe nikikuvutia wire. Pliz nishow kabla sijajimada.
Bleating heart,
Tony (your suffering Romeo)
Well after reading the above letter, I burst into laughter. “You find this amusing?” a disturbed madam Donatta asked me. She then showed me the writer’s (boy by name Tony) Geography exercise book which had a portrait of her under the caption, ‘Nakula kwa macho tu’. “I should take the boy to the head teacher,” she said as she rose. But I managed to restrain her.
“The poor boy is just seeking your attention,” I told her. After composing herself, she revealed how Tony had been paying her a lot of attention; helping carry her books, cleaning the board and following her to the staffroom for assistance with Geography questions.
“So that is why he reported to school late the week I was on duty?” mused Donatta. Day scholars who report late are detained by the teacher on duty in the school hall after four. Tony has been referred to Magarita, the Christian Union patron, for prayers and counseling.
Comments
Anonymous says
EL CHAPO says
@Anonymous October 24, 2016 at 12:18 pm..YOU CAME OUT THE FILTHY HOLE..YOU IDIOT.Most us adore women and cherish them…
value says
i think madam donatta shld compose herself to tht boy tew avoid frustrating him
Charles ouma says
Tonny was right. i like his courage. he did the unthinkable.
wuod kisumu says
Madam nayo yuko sawa no dought about that.
babayao aka paul says
manzee huyo msee ako courageous , halafu bado ana attend class madam teaches after all that episode . 4 sure is one in a million
EL CHAPO says
Is that the picture of the teacher??I don’t blame the kid..I too was in-love my Luo English teacher…she had the best body to date.Mrs Adet
Anonymous says
Wah That Is To Major On Minor And To Minor On Major Education-major,other Things-minor
Anonymous says
i dont see any reason as to y madam anakaa ngumu wacha amuattend amshw akimada chuo everything will be okey period love is blind.
tababa says
Kijana amefungua roho,
nkoitoi lele says
si yeye mbaya ila ni kilicho rohoni mwake,kama kitu ni kizuri ni kizuri
freddy says
The boy is genuine and pure more so very direct if this is the madam in question then I can’t blame him
Anonymous says
4 xua tony z right he know his type ata kama n mimi joh
Balala says
Tony ako poa coz has opened her heart ready to share only its attention and he will work back to studies.
Anonymous says
normal
Anonymous says
Kijana Ako Sawa Coars Love Haina Mipaka
Anonymous says
buh i think the teacher was also seeking attention according to how she sat on the table..
Eva Neddyline. says
tony ix right kuz alitoa kilicho rohoni.Xo mode aximblame.