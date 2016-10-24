Nipe chance nikushow vile na feel- Teacher in shock as student writes her love letter

Mwalimu Socrates shares a love letter what was written by Tony a student at a prominent high school in this town.

Xasa Donnah, Pliz mode nipe chance nikushow vile na feel. Nimekunoki yangu yote ndio nimeona nikuchoree hii mistari. Imgn ukihata chuo ata siku moja mi uwa msick.

Heart yangu inabeat na riddim ya heart yako. Hii chuo yote hakuna demu msupu kukushinda. Kwanza ukidunga ile dress yako ya red!! mi uwa siwezi concentrate kwa daro! God akikumake alikuwa na idhaa mob ata Beyonce kwako ni shadow.

Wacha ni confess last week vile ulikuwa duty nili late chuo ndio nibaki detention na wewe. Pliz!! Nipe tu chance na sitakudissapoint. Pliz nipatie digit zako ili niwe nikikuvutia wire. Pliz nishow kabla sijajimada.

Bleating heart,

Tony (your suffering Romeo)

Well after reading the above letter, I burst into laughter. “You find this amusing?” a disturbed madam Donatta asked me. She then showed me the writer’s (boy by name Tony) Geography exercise book which had a portrait of her under the caption, ‘Nakula kwa macho tu’. “I should take the boy to the head teacher,” she said as she rose. But I managed to restrain her.

“The poor boy is just seeking your attention,” I told her. After composing herself, she revealed how Tony had been paying her a lot of attention; helping carry her books, cleaning the board and following her to the staffroom for assistance with Geography questions.

“So that is why he reported to school late the week I was on duty?” mused Donatta. Day scholars who report late are detained by the teacher on duty in the school hall after four. Tony has been referred to Magarita, the Christian Union patron, for prayers and counseling.