Mt Kenya East Region GIFTED with A New TV Station, Weru TV to BROADCAST in Kimeru-To dominate, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, Laikipia and Isiolo Counties

Breath of fresh air and a gift to mount Kenya east region as a new tv station launches into the market on boxing day.

Weru Tv a tv station broadcasting in Kimeru dialect targets Meru, tharaka nithi ;Embu ,isiolo and laikipia counties but with a wide reach of most parts of the country.

Weru Tv test signal is already on air and being hosted by signet. The station is using the latest technology in broadcast and it’s signal is very clear.

Experienced journalists some who left Royalmedia services recently are the brains behind weru tv content. They include John Marete who is the CEO, Young Muthomi and Makena Wamatiri among others.

Weru Tv launches in a virgin market where the present tv stations in Meru are owned by politicians and have been blamed for open bias and total disregard of journalistic rules and ethics. Meru tv is owned Tigania MP Hon Mpuru Aburi while Baite tv is owned by Meru senatorial aspirant Kawira Mwangaza.

