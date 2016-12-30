Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua Ends Year with BIG BEEF, DEMOLISHES Mike Sonko’s Family Home Sign Post

Disbelief as Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua demolishes Senator Sonko’s family farm homes signboard.



The controversial and embattled Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua is always hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons. The Governor on Wednesday night sent his county askaris to bring down the Sonko family farm homes signboard along Mombasa Road for unknown reasons.

The signboard which shows direction to Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko’s palatial homes in Mua Hills, Machakos County has been there for the last 3 years. Sonko has two palatial homes and several acres of land on the Mua Hills road which the Nairobi senator wanted to lobby the County Assembly members to rename the Mua Road and a near by primary school in honour of his late Dad.

The school is where his Late Dad’s burial mass was conducted and attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta. It is also said Governor Mutua who is not in good terms with his own biological mother and who is also fighting mutiple corruption allegations sent his hooligans in the wee hours of the morning to bring down the signboard.

According to area residents, the hooligans who were driving in a Machakos County Government vehicle brought down Sonko’s family farm home signboard over claims that the flamboyant Nairobi Senator likes coming to his homes frequently and at times invites both the Nairobi and Machackos MCA’s for meetings whose agenda remains unknown. It is also alleged Sonko has been so generous to his neighbors to the extent of sinking two boreholes and allows his neighbors to access both homes to fetch free water.

A resident who is a senior teacher in one of the schools in Mua who didn’t to want be named claimed that Sonko did free wiring and electricity installation and connection to his neighbors who could not afford to meet the cost of connection and installation to their houses. Sonko has also been donating foodstuff, clothes and supporting all the schools, children’s homes and churches in the neighborhood including the AIC and ACK Mua, something Mutua is not happy about at all. It’s now a wait and see situation on whether Sonko will use his political influence to punish Mutua as we approach the 2017 elections.