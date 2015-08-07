Hon Raphael Tuju CHEATING WIFE now selling Githeri chapati for a living-SAD STORY!

Raphael Tuju discovered, sometime in 2011, that his wife of 27 years, and three children, was amorous. He signed for divorce, and separated.
The chilling discovery, which played out in the national media, marked the downturn for the wife -Ruth Akinyi – who today sells chapati along Mombasa Road and a deadly end to the young man -Tony Oguda – who eloped with her.
Oguda was shot dead in Nairobi. His friends say Tuju took his revenge. Another young man in the mix was also shot dead as Tuju, or so they alleged, went after those who ate from his plate.
Sources privy to the aftermath of the events -some who are friends with this writer -revealed that at least three young men are five feet under because Tuju was wronged. Indeed, he was.
When the Nairobian caught up with her this week, she was selling chapati in a dingy makeshift food kiosk along Mombasa Road. In her heydays as the minister’s wife, Mrs Tuju may have avoided eat the same chapati she sells for fear of diarrhoea, or lack of space to park her vehicles.
Little is known of the offer she received from her ex-husband who agreed to payÂ a ‘monthly maintenance allowance of Sh200,000 and to continue paying her balance of the Sh180,000 bank car loan in two monthly instalments of Sh90,000’ as reported by the paper.
Apart from chapati, she also sells matumbo, liver, fish and fruits.
Tuju is a senior political advisor to President Uhuru, based at State House, Nairobi.
Read the full story here.
Comments
kitotojaboma@NairobiKenya says
Ladies do you learn from this stupid women let her continue selling chapati and will end up selling her stupid dirty body
A Tuck jakogweno . says
Raphael; wachana na huyo alunatic, anafikiri kufanya umalaya itamfikisha wapi? Pili chogo motamo . Ondiek muodo, bende guok nyalomuodo? Wewe husa kuma pamoja nachapati. Badaye sanduku.
Arc populist says
No apologies to promiscuity.let the said men rest in hell as “mrs Tuju” pays on earth wat she deserves.
Patrioticcitizen says
Ehe!Jubilee role models……..!
Anonymous says
I think she should not be mistreated that way.She is entitled to basic needs from the family because they made the wealth together.He says Tuju was sooo faithful to her anyway?
Kipsoroi says
The world is round…..sorry 4 her. Never laugh at her lest the phenomenon get hold of you…. Poverty is like virus, you meet it when you least expect…
paul osir says
Let her go to koinange even the bible condemns adultery mjinga
Anonymous says
I regret having such a weaked Aunt. She have questions to answer in heaven, my God help her with her chapati
odhiambo c odhiambo says
that’s how life is just leave to sell chapati but think twice
moa ogwendo says
very sad 4 her she must be regretting although she thought the 40 days wouldn’t come 2 reality & she is harvesting what she planted.
Achieng' says
Has she complained to anyone about her having to sell chapati? Who knows what led her to cheating? Maybe husband had turned himself into a brother….chokeeee! Go for what makes u happy. You only live once…I wouldn’t regret a thing!
Jackline says
Well said and may God bless you! wise words indeed! They never know. she is at a better position to explain her situation
KEVO WUOD RALINGO says
A woman is jst a woman as the name suggest despite of de academic level, age, wealth, colour, even beauty. Infact, they work best under oppression and pressure. But if u b kind to dem dey take dat as aweakness!!!
S.A. Bolo says
Ayie kodi wuod Ralingo. Ngiendo ne ngato to okber kaka jomoko timo but this like problem is present almost everywhere and that is the meaning of marriage
joji says
What did she luck to push with samba boy.shame on you.
Blakama says
She must have lacked something. Let’s not judge. How many people have mpango wa Kandos,besides a beautiful marriage material lady, I would not judge them unless I have the opportunity of hearing from both of them. And even then digging deeper to unearth the real couse if the problem.often it’s never in the surface. JUDGE NOT.
Jay says
The world is in a dynamic trend and couples should stop at nothing to flourish their love life in every aspect of life because no one knows why the woman went a stray
DIana nyar Asembo says
Nitie Gima ne mama no oremo kwa kusema ukweli,food widhout fruit,not enough so don’t blame her alot
Norbert Mc'Okoth ja rusinga says
actually she knew whom she was very well, let’s stop spreading rumors. What we say is that the truth relies with themselves and thus why they chose to live apart, anyway as much as u judge others your judgement Is very clear In heaven.
nyakwar Owenga says
relax ruth will repent some years time & will come back 2 her house hio ndio maisha