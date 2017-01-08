HILARIOUS: WHATSAPP Chat of MPs and Other VIPs LEAVES Hon Waititu, Waiguru, Murkomen and Uthamaki WITH SERIOUS INJURIES

Martha Karua posted: I will be supporting Uhuru’s reelection. Wamama na Uhuru.

(Bishop Wanjiru, Moses Kuria and 637 others like this)

Shebesh: Warembo na Uhuru! Jubilee hoyee.



Ngilu: Wamama wagani na Uhuru? Women should say no to the government that takes delivery money to their pockets.



Kethi Kilonzo: True @ Ngilu. Words of wisdom to mothers out there.

Sonko: Kethi ushapata bwana wewe?



Mutula Jnr: Sonko, mind your tattooed tongue. Idiot



Miguna: Mutula Jnr, haha, his tongue got tattoos? Is that’s why he can’t speak English?



Bishop Wanjiru: Miguna acha kiherehere, are you the dictionary?

Ole Lenku: Wanjiru, respect Miguna, he got masters in law in Canada, but I don’t know what he studied.



Mbadi: Ole Lenku, nilidhani ministry ndo ilikuwa inakuchanganya, kumbe hio ni nature.

Rasanga: Nafaa nisposor mock watu warudi shule.

Matiangi: Rasanga don’t dare! Who are you.



P.L.O Lumumba: We have academic somnambulists within the leadership sphere. What a gigosephiric lowlie beings tamed in suronofucus natural siconitum.



Moses Kuria: What have you just said?



Opiyo Wandayi: Uthamaki.

Waititu: Sasa Uthamaki imetoka wapi? Watu wengine walisoma wapi?



Sossion: Panjab University.



Kabogo:Sosion you have killed me. ROR.

Murkomen: Hapo Waititu haujambiwa poa,



Waititu: Peleka meno mbali. Hapa hakuna NYS. @Murkomen.



Khalwale: Mundu khu Mundu. Afro Jubilee continues shortly



Gladys Wanga: @Khalwale acha nichukue firimbi. Wuololo!



Waiguru: What kind of a lady is this Wanga surely? Pathetic. I am disappoint



Gladys Wanga: Madam Catwalk. I am not here to please you! Peleka asali ‘Stato’ iguriwe.



Muthama: Kasee Oka! Niwekee ile ngoma ya fundamendos.



Aden Duale: Lakini Wanga wewe pia!

………Hon Uhuru left….