HILARIOUS: WHATSAPP Chat of MPs and Other VIPs LEAVES Hon Waititu, Waiguru, Murkomen and Uthamaki WITH SERIOUS INJURIES

Martha Karua posted: I will be supporting Uhuru’s reelection. Wamama na Uhuru.
(Bishop Wanjiru, Moses Kuria and 637 others like this)
Shebesh: Warembo na Uhuru! Jubilee hoyee.
Ngilu: Wamama wagani na Uhuru? Women should say no to the government that takes delivery money to their pockets.
Kethi Kilonzo: True @ Ngilu. Words of wisdom to mothers out there.
Sonko: Kethi ushapata bwana wewe?
Mutula Jnr: Sonko, mind your tattooed tongue. Idiot
Miguna: Mutula Jnr, haha, his tongue got tattoos? Is that’s why he can’t speak English?
Bishop Wanjiru: Miguna acha kiherehere, are you the dictionary?
Ole Lenku: Wanjiru, respect Miguna, he got masters in law in Canada, but I don’t know what he studied.
Mbadi: Ole Lenku, nilidhani ministry ndo ilikuwa inakuchanganya, kumbe hio ni nature.
Rasanga: Nafaa nisposor mock watu warudi shule.
Matiangi: Rasanga don’t dare! Who are you.
P.L.O Lumumba: We have academic somnambulists within the leadership sphere. What a gigosephiric lowlie beings tamed in suronofucus natural siconitum.
Moses Kuria: What have you just said?
Opiyo Wandayi: Uthamaki.
Waititu: Sasa Uthamaki imetoka wapi? Watu wengine walisoma wapi?
Sossion: Panjab University.
Kabogo:Sosion you have killed me. ROR.
Murkomen: Hapo Waititu haujambiwa poa,
Waititu: Peleka meno mbali. Hapa hakuna NYS. @Murkomen.
Khalwale: Mundu khu Mundu. Afro Jubilee continues shortly
Gladys Wanga: @Khalwale acha nichukue firimbi. Wuololo!
Waiguru: What kind of a lady is this Wanga surely? Pathetic. I am disappoint
Gladys Wanga: Madam Catwalk. I am not here to please you! Peleka asali ‘Stato’ iguriwe.
Muthama: Kasee Oka! Niwekee ile ngoma ya fundamendos.
Aden Duale: Lakini Wanga wewe pia!
………Hon Uhuru left….
