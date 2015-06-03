Hilarious: UjaLuo Ni Gharama !

UJALUO NI GHARAMA
1. Luos don’t stagger when drunk, they just walk in Italics.
2. A luo doesn’t live in ‘Nyumba Ya Mabati,‘ they live in Aluminium Apartments.
3. Luos don’t shout,… They talk in Upper case.
4. Luos don’t lose, they postpone victory.
5. Luos don’t fail exams, they just differ with the examiner.
6. Luos don’t walk around with phones,they circumnavigate around with cellular gadgets.
7. Luos don’t smile, the vessels in their cheeks rotate in a circular manner.
8. Luos don’t pee, they engage their urethra in an action of depositing ammonia through titration yawa!
9. Luos don’t attend events, their arrival is the event.
10. Learned luos don’t shave their hair, they cut down their academic fibres.
11. Luos don’t eat ordinary bread, it must be sanctioned by Baba or Obama.
12. Luos don’t cheat on their women, they just love every female equally.
13. Luos don’t become broke, they are on financial off peak.
14. Luos never slap women, they caress them at an accelerating speed.
15. Luos don’t throw stones, they just distribute natural resources vertically.
Collins says
Kumbavu !!!! Kikuyu sleep stealing, eat stealing. Dream stealing , pee stealing , walking stealing , laughing stealing , crying stealing , sitting stealing , Running stealing , dying stealing .bla bla bla stealing .
Gikuyu says
Kikuyu is not a Tribe!! Its an enterprise!!
Get rich or Die trying!!!
Mnyonge Halisi says
GET RICH OR DIE STEALING….
anonymous says
gikuyu,is y kenyans has decided to make aBerlin like wall between them n the rest of kenyans.n infact u r100% right.kiuk cannot construct choo himself unless he kill someone get from him cash kwa kujenga choo ….imagine how many guys have suffered in ua hands u guys?!choo,housings,rentals,land,vehicles,motocycles etc
allanto says
Luo is not a tribe., its a Swag!!
jaluo jinga says
jaluo = ujinga tupu
Ndikman says
ng’ombe wewe
@k'omolo says
asifuye mvua, imemnyea
am sure you must be very foolish to knoww its meaning.
MANBENJAH says
hahaha na bado!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
wakimira says
Continue hating Omera
But remember jioni you will board a kikuyu owned ma tatu, buy your groceries at a kikuyu owned mama mboga stall not forgetting the kikuyu landlord.
Need i say more. …..
olga says
thts nonesense
sanford says
Which tribe is that where men have resorted to drinking, smoking weed and raping & killing their grannies and little young girls?..
Rachel says
You cant help but to love the kikuyus
The day luos will team with kikuyu wil mark the beggining of a better kenya.
They form such great synergy but the dont know.
anounymus says
Stupid kiuks waizi hawa.
nimesahau jina says
” stupid kikuyus” coz unakulanga ugali na straw ama ukichemsha maji unaonja kama imeiva
shish says
Kiuks ndio kusema kwani iko nini??????
FIRGIJO says
Dressed up prejudice don’t make it news worthy, or does it?
Stereotyping = incitement
Ndikman says
wewe ni ng’ombe sana
Nascimento says
If you see kyuks being referenced then you should know how successful they are.
the yoks says
Ahaaa luoz won’t beg yani jaluo oksechi period
Kailikia Fredrick says
Wacha tu!
konaya mercy says
what remains for kikuyuz as ” business men n women ” is
actually selling the dead
Mbugua says
when these japadhola lot make fun of kiuks,we dont use abusive language towards them but laugh about.Here they are like T9s.Tomorrow i will take down all the doors and muppets to go to hell.Chiedh sana.