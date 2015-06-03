Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Hilarious: UjaLuo Ni Gharama !

Hilarious: UjaLuo Ni Gharama !

23 Comments

UJALUO NI GHARAMA

1. Luos don’t stagger when drunk, they just walk in Italics.

2. A luo doesn’t live in ‘Nyumba Ya Mabati,‘ they live in Aluminium Apartments.

3. Luos don’t shout,… They talk in Upper case.

4. Luos don’t lose, they postpone victory.

5. Luos don’t fail exams, they just differ with the examiner.

6. Luos don’t walk around with phones,they circumnavigate around with cellular gadgets.

7. Luos don’t smile, the vessels in their cheeks rotate in a circular manner.

8. Luos don’t pee, they engage their urethra in an action of depositing ammonia through titration yawa!

9. Luos don’t attend events, their arrival is the event.

10. Learned luos don’t shave their hair, they cut down their academic fibres.

11. Luos don’t eat ordinary bread, it must be sanctioned by Baba or Obama.

12. Luos don’t cheat on their women, they just love every female equally.

13. Luos don’t become broke, they are on financial off peak.

14. Luos never slap women, they caress them at an accelerating speed.

15. Luos don’t throw stones, they just distribute natural resources vertically.

Comments

  1. Kumbavu !!!! Kikuyu sleep stealing, eat stealing. Dream stealing , pee stealing , walking stealing , laughing stealing , crying stealing , sitting stealing , Running stealing , dying stealing .bla bla bla stealing .

    Reply Report comment

  2. gikuyu,is y kenyans has decided to make aBerlin like wall between them n the rest of kenyans.n infact u r100% right.kiuk cannot construct choo himself unless he kill someone get from him cash kwa kujenga choo ….imagine how many guys have suffered in ua hands u guys?!choo,housings,rentals,land,vehicles,motocycles etc

    Reply Report comment

  5. Continue hating Omera
    But remember jioni you will board a kikuyu owned ma tatu, buy your groceries at a kikuyu owned mama mboga stall not forgetting the kikuyu landlord.
    Need i say more. …..

    Reply Report comment

  7. You cant help but to love the kikuyus
    The day luos will team with kikuyu wil mark the beggining of a better kenya.
    They form such great synergy but the dont know.

    Reply Report comment

  16. when these japadhola lot make fun of kiuks,we dont use abusive language towards them but laugh about.Here they are like T9s.Tomorrow i will take down all the doors and muppets to go to hell.Chiedh sana.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer