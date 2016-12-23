HILARIOUS: NEXT YEAR Will Be Different for Many Luo Girls- Qualification for a Mr Right

Next year nyaka wayud Mr. Right.

Qualification:

1. Mr Right must weigh 80kgs when his balls are full and 70kgs when his balls are empty (in the morning).

2. Mr. Right must demonstrate he has Luo manners only. Or be ready to learn.



3. Mr. Right must demonstrate he is a voter. Never offer yourself to a man not interested in politics, you will never be a First Lady, even for the village cattle dip welfare group. Okbichaloni!



4. Mr. Right must demonstrate he can access Nyanza anytime. Never offer yourself to a man who can’t be in Nyanza during elections and festivities like now when ALL Luos are at HOME.



5. Mr. Right must demonstrate he was present during Baba While You Were Away; supported National Dialogue; supported Okoa Kenya Referendum initiative, supported AIBISI Must Go demos, supported mass voter registration in his village, is likely to support January 4 Movement and will definitely be alive in Aug 2017.

He must also show he attended burial of Nyakwar Nyakwamba, ODM 10 at 10 dinner (Laico Regency) and has been to at least one Luo cultural festival.

6. Mr Right must not have been to Kiambu in the last 7 years and Mr Right only uses Thika Road up to Outering.



7. Mr Right’s records at Orange House and Times Tower are up to date.



8. Mr Right must be educated and confident. We don’t want someone who will feel threatened when you are on top, literally, job-wise and financially.



9. If Mr. Right still walks; at least he should walk on pavements. Okni pile pile wuoche oketi jaywene buru gi chuodho.

10. Mr Right must be tall; okwadwa ng’at ma mondo ochop e gineneni nyaka oidh stool kata mesa😂😂😂

Modong’ wabiro puonje kosechako tich. Hahaha!

“….for those who know…”