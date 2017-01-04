HERE is the DUMPEST DEFENSE ever Told to a Court by a THIEF- What KTN’s Aaron Ochieng told the Judge on CAR THEFT

By T O

Kweli this Aaron Obudho Ochieng chap who stole Joy Doreen Biira’s Merc over X-Mas is a thick thief! Jana in court he says him and JDB colluded to ‘steal’ the car (have it reported as missing, presumably get insurance cheddar and then sell it and split proceeds). Ati Joy assured him the guards would not stop him at the gate and ‘with this assurance, I drove the vehicle out of the premises at 7.30 pm and, true to her words, I was not stopped.’

Kwani he thinks this is a case of ‘contributory negligence’ and that if he was to get ten years for theft, he’ll now get five and JDB the other five? Or does he think the charge will be amended to ‘attempted insurance fraud’ by the State, or is he hoping the court will compel Joy Doreen to keep her end of an ‘illegal bargain’?

Actually, all he has done is, de facto, enter a plea of guilty. JDB will simply deny his fantastic (and idiotic) story, and he’ll be jailed. They should add him six months ndani on top for the daftest defense ever.

I am ashamed to have worked in the same building with a chap who can come up with such a schoooopid story to explain his auto theft.

Then he tries to go shine in shagz over X Mas with his ‘new’ ride, lol.



Meanwhile HERE is what one of the top Luos online thinks of this drama:

So if I get it correctly Ochieng and Joy agreed to fleece an insurance company. Ochieng perhaps helping “beb” get a new car. But Ochieng being a Luo (read petty thief) decides to use the same car for show off in Kisumu. He forgets the car is supposed to be stolen.

If Joy wanted to disappear that car forever why not give the job to Njuguna. By now some pygmie in the Congo would be the proud owner; and Joy would not only have made money but also gotten a new car.

Dear wajaluo, tuache kuingilia kazi za wengine.

Koro nee kaka boy no okuodo wiwa.

Apiele.