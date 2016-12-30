Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

HILARIOUS: DP Ruto, Senator Murkomen and Aden Duale PLAN to SACK CS Matiang’i from Jubilee Cabinet

HILARIOUS: DP Ruto, Senator Murkomen and Aden Duale PLAN to SACK CS Matiang’i from Jubilee Cabinet

2 Comments


“MATIANG’I MUST GO” – Student Who Scored An “E” in 2016’s KCSE Results Calls Deputy President William Samoei Ruto and convinces him that Fred Matiang’i will ruin the Government. Watch and enjoy

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.