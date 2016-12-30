“MATIANG’I MUST GO” – Student Who Scored An “E” in 2016’s KCSE Results Calls Deputy President William Samoei Ruto and convinces him that Fred Matiang’i will ruin the Government. Watch and enjoy
HILARIOUS: DP Ruto, Senator Murkomen and Aden Duale PLAN to SACK CS Matiang’i from Jubilee Cabinet
“MATIANG’I MUST GO” – Student Who Scored An “E” in 2016’s KCSE Results Calls Deputy President William Samoei Ruto and convinces him that Fred Matiang’i will ruin the Government. Watch and enjoy
Comments
momanyi says
The kind of BS we read here . Makes me ashamed of this idiots bloggers from the villages.
mwananchi says
Are you forced to comment , you look like a this mad government because you don’t anything to share