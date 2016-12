Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi is among candidates who had sat for last year’s KCSE in ACACIA ADULT EDUCATION SCHOOL in Uasin Gishu County. He managed to score B+ of 70 points. Here is the breakdown of the revealed results

English A-

Kiswahili A-

Mathematics B-

Biology B+

Chemistry C

Business Studies B+

CRE A

History A

Congratulations are in order. Hon Sudi was a matatu tout in the area for long until he make a break into business and politics.