BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: KTN Journalist ARRESTED and HELD in Kisumu Police for STEALING TV Anchor Joy Doreen Biira’s Mercedes Benz E220

Makadara Division, Industrial Area Police Stn. Theft/Recovery of Motor Vehicle. On 23/12/2016 at around 10:30am Joy Doreen Biira an employee of standard media group parked her motor mv reg no KBY 831K Mercedes Benz E220 Valued at Ksh 2.8m at the Standard Group HQ parking Yard along Mombasa road.

At about 2055 hrs she realised thar her car keys were missing from her desk. She decided to go out and check whether her vehicle was at the parking only to find it missing. She immediately reported the same to security and transport officer about the incident who together with her did another check at the gate and established that the m/v had left the gate at around 19:39 hrs.

She reported the matter at Industrial area police station. Investigations commenced leading to the recovery of the said Motor vehicle in Kisumu. At the time of the arrest the Motor vehicle was bearing Reg no KCH 117L and one occupant namely a workmate of the complainant who is in police custody. Also two guards who were on duty on 23/12/2016 have been booked in cells at Industrial Area police station awaiting further action.