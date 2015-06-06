IMF warns Uhuru over LUXURY SPENDING, World Bank says standard gauge railway makes NO ECONOMIC sense!

According to a report appearing on Business Daily, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has told Kenyan authorities to stop wasteful spending, noting that the State had already breached fiscal deficit targets.Â In a mission to Kenya between May 20 and June 2, the IMF said that Kenya should also increase revenue in order to meet priority budget items.
â€œThe mission urged the authorities to boost efforts to mobilise domestic revenue and restrain current spending, so as to preserve room for critical priorities, notably closing infrastructure gaps, supporting an orderly devolution process, and strengthening the social safety net,â€ said the IMF in a statement sent late on Thursday.
The National Treasury has traditionally had a five per cent fiscal deficit as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product, but the gap is well over seven per cent for the financial year ending this month and is projected â€” under the Budget Estimates 2015-16 â€” at 8.7 per cent in the next year.
â€œThe fiscal deficit is projected to rise above the original targets in both financial year 2014/15 and financial year 2015/16,â€ said the IMF.
The IMF also noted that the construction of the standard gauge railway had progressed at a faster pace than had initially been expected.Â The IMF was in Nairobi to conduct the first review of the economy under the most recent financial arrangement intended as a precautionary facility whereby Kenya would only draw cash when there is a crisis. The facility amounts to Sh67 billion or $688 million.
Meanwhile, a report by the World Bank has dismissed the economic vitality of the standard gauge railway which is President Uhuru’s pet project. The World Bank joins other notable critics, including revered economist David Ndii, to pour cold water on the SGR.
“Investment in standard gauge appear only to be justified if the new infrastructure could attract additional freight in order of 22-50 million tons per year. Based on traffic forecasts undertaken for EAC Railway masterplan…and the central line in Tanzania, these volumes appear unattainable in the medium and long term”. The report concludes that there is ‘no economic or financial case’ for the SGR.
Comments
Collins says
This man should lead chickens or Pigs but not human being .very sad indeed.
koloo says
Well that’s how i see it too.
mike wilson says
Beautifully put
Collins says
This man should lead chickens or Pigs but not human being .very sad indeed.kenyan we should wake up . How futher will this continue . This two guys are Messing kenyan .
al haji says
this should lead goats and sheep’s not human being very sad really this two criminals
Justus Atuti says
As Kenyans we get what we deserve in leadership…cheap arrogant n barbaric.
kiprono arap tanui says
Yes uhuru and ruto could be crude leaders, but should they take all the blame? absolutely not, the real blame rests with the Mpigs, and the senators. This two chambers has all the powers to stop the country from being flushed down into the toilet.
Anonymous says
There is nothing positive from the Bretton woods institute the (IMF ) world Satan IMF is anti-devolution.IMF is opposing Pesa Mashinani so that Kenya can remain poor and lives on donations. IMF is opposing Ethiopia from building One of the biggest Dam for Energy. In China the IMF did the same When China was building 7 gorge .shit the imf. Uhuru must learn .
mathews says
the world bank groups opinion is the wests. They are simply not happy with kenya engaging china. No country has developed without a functioning, affordable and reliable transport system. Thats how sgr comes in. We must accept that Jubilee has its manifesto and it has peoples mandate to rule.
papa says
These institutions know that if the sgr is complete the goods will come. Just recall the doom sayers of Thika superhighway. Today the highway is not even enough. They want the status quo to remain so that we can always go to them with begging bowls. Sgr should be planned for the whole country.
heho says
Even a small school toilet can never make any sense if it is financed from China.
This a Road super Highway is a total failure -it was built and financed by Chinese.
Total failure until a UK ngo saw opportunity to put up Garden City on the same road
The Sage says
Clowns that still think the west is fighting with China over Kenya need to wake up out of their stupor. Investigate and find out the volumes of business the two parties do with each other and perhaps you will know that Kenya is really just a dispensable peripheral matter.We have the potential to attract the said amount of cargo, but not when parts of the country are run by Al Shabab and others by corrupt cartels that will even kill local industries so that they can import goods that can be locally manufactured. For as long as we are led by such morons, even manufacturing needles will remain a challenge for the country.
Joshua says
Uhuru and Raila only on 2017
me I like both of them coz they mostly think before they talk so me as Joshua Onyango I wishes them for agood luck for 2017 election and who ever wins should take controll of this kenya nation with out any war i pray for tbem amen amen amen