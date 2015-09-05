FIVE REASONS why Only ‘FOOLS’ may continue PAYING DSTV !

DSTV: Five Reasons why you do not qualify to be called wise if you are still paying DSTV:
By Gordon Opiyo
1) DSTV was the In thing in the days normal TV had only 4 channels. Then, it made lots of sense to get DSTV. But with the Digital TV Era…. it makes 0 sense to have DSTV when every TV has multiple channels.
2) When you pay the extremely high DSTV rates, you are actually paying to be locked out of exciting new TV Channels. For Instance Njata TV is the In thing for Kikuyus, Lolwe TV is the channel to watch for Luos, Merus have Baite TV, Luhyias have Namba One TV and West TV, and Health TV is bringing you world class medical information to your living room. If you pay DSTV- you are paying to be locked out to watch what the rest of Kenya is watching.
3) When it rains, DSTV signal disappears. The Digital Signal is never affected by rain. Whenever it rains, you are sure to spend at least sh 100 calling the few DSTV customer care agents.
4) If you are interested in watching international channels that are not in the Digital Platform- you can simply walk to Luthuli Avenue and buy a Satellite Dish for 5K and a Satellite Decoder for 4 K. With the 10K, you can get hundreds of free channels https://en.wikipedia.org/â€¦/List_of_free-to-air_channels_at_â€¦ . Just get the right direction to set the dish. Why Pay 9,400 bob per month if you can get the same channels for free forever at the same amount of money?
5) Most Football lovers end up watching crucial games in Pubs and Hotels with buddies. Rarely do you get someone watching the game alone…. so is it wise to pay 9,400 to get football games that you will never watch at Home?
Hebu Tafakari Hayo Nduguzanguni…
Comments
GEORGE RUGURU says
Nice for the wise notice., where specifically in the city centre, we as football fans & specs needs this, I’M from KIAMBU COUNTY
Anonymous says
GOTV that belongs to multichoice is after quick money …….now they have blocked QTV that many in Kenya kiswahili news at 8pm…….
Is there any kenyan owned company that offer better priced/services…..need gud homegrown not greefy apartheid jiggered biz…
Anonymous says
Kweli Where have QTV gone in GOTV…..yet they dif not notify removal…
Anonymous says
GOTV wako na ujinga sana…they rrmove channels with notice yet cusyomets paid for….wauzi multichoice..
Anonymous says
You mean some channels are removed afyer you have paid for them.
What thiefy company.
Anonymous says
Ehh why GOTV remove QTV channel that many pay to watch kiswahili news….kweli they are anti kiswahili tv watchers….nrws programmes….
Anonymous says
They remove and increase charges with CA and CS backing…..but when safcom add 2ksh on transfer….they are shouting all over…..as we write very few kenyans watch pay tv…
Anonymous says
Multichoice is example of ukoloni mambo leo…
CA shud expedite issuing ntv,citizen,ktn,qtv decoder…..i know there is fear this will kill dstv and gotv that has connections with top guys…
Anonymous says
Ati invester overchanging….this is era of free tv channels….multichoice warudi kwao….
Why do one have to dial 423 to activate or remove era code after paying subscription….423 take not less than 50ksh yet nothing happens waizi gotv
Anonymous says
Kweli …why gotv send instruction via sms for one to dial useless 423…instead of gotv ensuring customer is ptoblem free
Anonymous says
I bet Qtv was closed down by Nation Media Group and infused with NTV for better services.
Patrioticcitizen says
VERY TRUE!!! IT’S TIME WE FORGOT ABOUT DSTV FOREVER!!!
Bonnie says
Plus if you reeeeeeaaaally wanna watch the EPL, there’s BeiN sports, n lots of internet tv like skysports etc….
Afuo Chon Owada says
Kenyans are gullible, they will still pay and DSTV knows it. DSTV also knows that among the petty middle class kenyans having DSTV is one of the signs that “umefika”, so they’ll just complain on twitter and create hashtags but will rush to pay as soon as the neighbour does. My advice to DSTV: don’t panic at all.
Anonymous says
You mean having dstv…..mean mtu “amefika”…..ujinga sana hali ushago familua na watu wao wamenjaa jigger na wanakaa matope shimba houses………
Anonymous says
It is beta for me jaluo to have dstv even if expensive to show am well up…….nitanjengea mama nyumba when i retire…
Mrakpor says
Thsts not educating to a layman.BeiN ni kitu gani,tapata wapi hapa shags?
Anonymous says
epl is selling dstv. the rights for airing epl is veryexpensive and it is the reason why dstv is operating like a monopoly. the price is high for family viewing but for business i dont see it becoming a very big challenge. an additional 2k spread for a whole month is small. even if football fans will be charged an extra 10ksh. it will take only 200 fans to pay the extra cost. you can get those in 2 matches involving big teams. however the increase is unfortunate but it is because of dollar.
Anonymous says
for your info rooney gets around 180 mil. ksh a month as salo. there’s too much money in modern football. not jst dstv, try purchasing original replica jersey from an epl club utasema.
Anonymous says
Wazungu warudi kwao na dstv…….expensuve for nothing…..
Anonymous says
Nice to Hate wazungu na wahindi running this dstv…they are apartheid era products…
Anonymous says
That’s how (Ne-gg-e-rs are treated by foreign and local mafias once they know how bongos kenyans are. Its difficult to cheat Nigerians: but to Kenya where dudu-maris reside .
Anonymous says
There are so many things which are not right in Kenya and with Kenyans, not just pay TV.
Aannonymous says
You can say that again. Kenya is the home of predatory business investors. Local, foreign investors same same
Anonymous says
Qtv bado iko kwa signet na ADN mbna yangu bado inashika.. for free epl that is simple but you will need 10k for a c- band satellite dish, 1k for c- band LNB and a satellite decoder @4k alafu installer mzuri kitu 3k bas.. you will only need a biss key available at Google
calicious says
this is stupidity warudishe qtv and that’s final…
verify says
say what? free epl for real?