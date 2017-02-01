Kenya Today

IEBC Chairman has confirmed Raila is right the voter register has errors BUT at the same time dismissed claims that it has been compromised to include foreigners. Opposition leader Raila Odinga told media he has evidence that IEBC has registered foreigners in the ongoing countrywide exercise. He said on Wednesday that the IEBC register has been infiltrated and compromised "by strangers … [Read More...]
Pressure within Jubilee now piles on CS Amina Mohammed to RESIGN from Foreign Affairs
As Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohammed returns to her job at the helm of Foreign Affairs ministry, a section of senior officials in the Office of the President (OP) in collusion with mandarins in her ministry want her removed from the ministry altogether. So intense is the lobbying to have her out of Foreign Affairs […]
BREAKING: IEBC Database INFLITRATED and Compromised, Registration of Ghost Voters done in Hon Chirchir’s Home”- Raila REVEALS
IEBC DATABASE INFILTRATED AND COMPROMISED: By Raila Odinga Today, we are here to demonstrate that the IEBC is currently registering foreigners and strangers to vote in the August 2017 election. We have unearthed serious anomalies in the on-going voter registration that bring to questions the integrity of the register being compiled and the figures being […]
Museveni: Kenya’s Amina Mohammed DEBACLE at AU Summit, Who BETRAYED WHOM?
By Njonjo Mue THE AMINA DEBACLE: Who betrayed whom? Kenya supported apartheid South Africa. Kenya led to the collapse of the EAC in 1977 and timed it to ensure we kept planes bought with regional money. During Idi Amin’s reign of terror, Kenyan police constantly harassed Ugandan refugees. Kenya refused to support Nyerere in ousting […]
BREAKING: Raila to VISIT IEBC Registration Centres in Nairobi
RAILA ODINGA TO VISIT REGISTRATION CENTRES IN NAIROBI: Opposition leader Hon Raila Odinga will visit the Lavington Primary School IEBC voter registration centre today, February 1, 2017 at 12 PM. He will make an important statement at the the station before proceeding to other registration centres around Nairobi. Dennis Onyango. February 1, 2017
AGONY of LOSING A LOVED ONE in Somali- Nyeri Family of a Fallen KDF officer CRIES to Uhuru
When the govt insist on our soldiers to stay in Somalia its only those who are close to these soldiers who can tell you the pain they undergo.This Family in Nyeri are crying foul since their son who was their only bread winner was killed in last year’s El Ade attack,they were promised compensation but […]
LAND CLASHES Start in Rift Valley as Armed Militia INVADE WHITE Settler Land, burn Property and Elect Permanent Traditional Manyattas
Samburu armed pastoralists have begun building a large boma on the 44,000 acre Suyian ranch which they invaded on Sunday. On Monday they burned down the remaining five star lodge buildings. The Samburu apparently want to make their stay permanent as they did with the Lombara farm of John Francis Mwai which they took over […]
Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno vows to make sure Raila does not become President
Embattled Rongo MP Hon Dalmas Otieno has vowed to do everything within his powers to make sure Raila does not become President of Kenya. Dalmas was speaking in a KANU meeting at a city hotel that brought together the KANU top brass During the meeting that lasted for hours, the absentee Rongo MP whisperingly told […]
BREAKING: Raila Opposition SUPER ALLIANCE STATEMENT, List of NASA Launch Key Steering Commitee Members
NATIONAL SUPER ALLIANCE PRINCIPALS’ STATEMENT: Following our successful meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on 11th January 2017, and in our running quest for a united, democratic, just, equitable and prosperous nation, we are pleased to announce today, the formation of an expanded outfit that will reach the broad masses of the people everywhere within […]
BREAKING: Raila NASA NAMES Technical Committee to Draft SUPER ALLIANCE INSTRUMENTS, Orengo, Muthama , Khalwale Top the List
Top NASA leadership lead by Premier Raila Odinga, VP Kalonzo Musyoka, DPM Musalia Mudavadi and Senate Minority leader Moses Wetangula have announced a team of four to coordinate, draft and harmonise instruments of the opposition super alliance-NASA. The techinical team will be lead by senator James Orengo, senator Muthama, Senator Khalwale and one other person […]
DEFEATED CS Amina opts for holiday in Dubai As STATEHOUSE Operatives MOURN Loss with DEVASTATING effects on Jubilee’s Future links with AU
As a country that had been fed the assured victory of Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohammed at the African Union come to terms with a sobering loss, Amina has opted for a holiday in Dubai, alongside her husband Khalid Ahmed. Foreign affairs ministry is in shambles. A cabinet reshuffle has been put on hold. Confusion. […]
BREAKING LIVE EVENT: Raila and Opposition Press Conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi- WATCH LIVE
ARREST of Hon Emaase in Uganda CONFIRMS Raila was RIGHT, NIS INVOLVED in ILLEGAL Registration of Foreigners as Voters to Facilitate Rigging in August Polls
The arrest of Jubilee MP Hon Mary Emaase (URP,Teso South) by Ugandan authorities over illegal issuance of Kenyan ID cards and subsequent registration as voters is a true confirmation that Raila was right, that state spy agency NIS is actively involved in the registration of Ethiopians and Ugandan in a bid to rig the August […]
BREAKING: MP Hon Mary Emaase (URP) ARRESTED In Uganda over VOTE importation, Government trying to get her RELEASED
Teso South MP Mary Emaase Otuch (URP) was arrested in Uganda over illegal registration of Ugandan nationals as voters(importing people to register in Kenya as voters). Kenyan Security agencies are trying to secure her release It is reported that she joined her groundsmen in Uganda to register foreign nationals voters in her constituency (the illegal […]
TOP REACTIONS on AMINA MOHAMMED LOSS at the African Union Vote for Chairmanship
#WhyAminaLost God Responding to the plea of Kenyan Citizen,Taxpayers hard earned cash used in campaigning for one fellow…SHAME!!! — Dr.Mohamed Abdallah (@decent505) January 30, 2017 I am all for women empowerment, but even women who aspire to be leaders must have clear vision. This one was clouded mbaya #WhyAminaLost — Ndanu Mbithi Salome (@Salampard_X) January […]
EXPOSED: WHY Uhuru Project for AU Chairmaship AMINA MOHAMMED FAILLED, The CURSE of DISCRIMINATING Qualified Kenyan Erastus Mwencha?
By R O The loss by Amina is a confirmation that you cannot discriminate qualified persons over other considerations. This is the Kenyan who we should all have backed not the one who cannot even get our fellow citizens being executed in Ethiopia and Sudan. Erastus J.O. Mwencha, EGH; MBS, the Kenyan current Deputy Chairperson […]