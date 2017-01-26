Kenya Today

Raphael Tuju has put Mt Kenya residents on the spot saying their turnout for voter registration will not help them retain UTHAMAKI come August 8. Tuju, who is Jubilee Party Secretariat boss, said about two million must get listed from the region for them to meet their target as the Opposition leader Raila was closing in on Uhuru. "There are about three million unregistered adults who have … [Read More...]
WHY Rift Valley and Mt Kenya Masses May Consider VOTING for Raila and ODM
Why ODM….. Citizens Democracy requires responsible citizens who can make sound decisions about their future, and can act on these decisions. ODM supporters have shown through the years that they are ready to make sound and critical decisions that have propelled our country forward. Communities Democracy requires a community, or a society of citizens, that […]
”I was Not Directly or Indirectly Involved in Violence Against Kidero in Dandora, Its WRONG for KUJ to link me” – Mike Sonko
By Hon Mike Sonko It is surprising that the Kenya Union of Journalists has today without verifying facts linked me to the violence that erupted during a political meeting convened by Dr. Evans Kidero in Dandora estate. I wish to first condemn such acts of hooliganism and violence against innocent journalists who were on assignment. […]
ANALYSIS: Raila Still AHEAD in IEBC Numbers, Uhuru Trails by 800k Votes- Literally
A simple analsysis of the IEBC registered voters taking into account the voting trends of the regions confirm that CORD leader Raila Odinga is ahead of Jubilee’s Uhuru Kenyatta by about 800,000 votes. Here is the analysis (simplified) As of Dec 2016; Central region had 2,401,000 and Nyanza 2,236,000. Rift Valley had 3,762,000, Coast 1,328,000, […]
PHOTOS: Hon Ken Obura Leads a DOOR to DOOR Voter Registration Campaign in and around Kisumu City
Controversial Kisumu City MP Hon. Ken Obura today led a door-to-door voter mobilization campaign in and around Kisumu town where he was literally paying residents to register as voters. Anybody registering as a voter in the slums is given an incentive of 200bob and transport back home. This will continue as long as the exercise […]
SABOTAGE: National ID application forms run out in Homa Bay
Despite the order by President Uhuru directing registration officials to issue national IDs within three days, the forms have run out in Homa Bay County. Residents who turned up to apply for the documents are being turned back in what is a clear case of sabotage. Registration officials are only saying they are awaiting more […]
Kisumu Governor Ranguma linked to sh150 million MCAs sex trip to Arusha
Shocked by the sheer debauchery of Kisumu MCAs who are currently in a ‘bonding’ trip in Tanzania, Kisumu residents have turned their outrage on Governor Jack Ranguma, believed to have sponsored the trip. The governor has dismissed the claims, and an MCA who did not attend the trip has corroborated, revealing that the costs are […]
”Uhuru Jubilee is Teaming up with IEBC Secretariat in a Plot to RIG Presidential Vote”- Musalia Mudavadi
JUBILEE – IEBC SECRETARIAT PLOT DIGITAL ELECTION RIGGING It has come to our attention that the motions to rig the next general elections are rolling in an elaborate secret coordination between the IEBC secretariat and the Jubilee party. It involves brazen and heinous breaking of electoral laws and subverting of the Constitution. The exhibited boldness […]
#NASAKura: Shockingly low IEBC numbers awakens Nyanza, Western
The revelation that Nyanza and Western lags behind in voter registration has shocked the two regions which are also ODM leader Raila Odinga’s impenetrable strongholds. “We wish to remind Kenyans the exercise will continue until February 14. We urge them to register and not wait until the last day. We will not extend this period,” […]
BREAKING: Dennis Waweru pulls out of Nairobi race, to support Peter Kenneth
The crowded Jubilee Party field is increasingly thinning out after Dagoretti North MP Dennis Waweru pulled out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race with sources saying he has been forced to endorse Peter Kenneth. Waweru is said to have closed down his gubernatorial secretariat, and exited all WhatsApp groups he joined for his bid. Those who […]
…..and DP Ruto is FALLING, by 2022 He will be Political History, Mt Kenya Mafia are No Joke
Ruto is Falling By D S ‘Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad’ Henry Wadsworth. For the ancient Greeks, hubris was the folly of a leader who through excessive self-confidence challenged the gods. It was always followed by peripeteia (a reversal of fortune) and, ultimately, nemesis (divine retribution). History is littered with […]
HOW Uhuru Helped Raila to Form Opposition Super Coalition- NASA, It Started at Ntimama’s Funeral, the Moment The Bottom FELL OFF for Jubilee
FOR JUBILEE, THIS IS THE MOMENT THE BOTTOM FELL OFF By Jackson O September 16th, 2016 was a day that Jubilee political operatives will never forget. The venue was Narok and the whole country was glued to the television screens as Kenyans watched the proceedings at the burial ceremony of the late Ole Ntimama. In […]
SHOCK: IEBC CONFIRMS Raila was RIGHT, More than 128k Voters Registered with FAKE ID Cards in Jubilee Strongholds
The IEBC has confirmed that 128,926 registered voters share Identification and passport numbers. New chairman Wafula Chebukati said anomalies amounted to 0.08 per cent of the total number of voters in their database. “The shared ID numbers could be as a result of data entry errors and forceful use of IDs to register more than […]
..If You KILL Governor Joho, Kenya WILL BE UNGOVERNABLE- Raila WARNS Uhuru and Ruto Over Plans to ASSASSINATE Joho
ODM leader Raila Odinga has said there was a scheme to assassinate Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho over his stance on the Jubilee government. Joho has been a bitter critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto, accusing them of corruption and riding on donor-funded projects. Most recently, Joho’s security detail was withdrawn after he […]
..With or Without NIS Rigging Uhuru Jubilee Regime MUST FALL, Ballot Revolution like it Happened in Ghana, Nigeria and Gambia is HERE !
By Anwa Sadat Just like the deliberate fear mongering campaign by Jubile administrations targeting the Kikuyu community about their impending destruction when Raila becomes president, the NIS (not really NIS but special forces) have also been made to believe that the Raila presidency is something for them to fear. As career soldiers and members of […]
CHAOS at Office of the President Over Alleged VOTER IMPORTATION to Langata Constituency from Rift Valley
Chaos at Lang’ata DCs office over alleged voter importation. Lang’ata residents have early this afternoon invaded the Lang’ata DC office which is adjacent to Wilson airport after reports emerged that the DC and chiefs are being used by Jubilee to transfer voters into the constituency at the behest of DP William Ruto lackey one Nixon […]