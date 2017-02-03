Kenya Today

EXPOSED: Woman DP Ruto IMPREGNATED Speaks Out, Drops BOMBSHELL of How She is SUFFERING

Prisca Jemetai aka Mama Abby speaks out: "Facts are stubborn, depute president supported me all through my pregnancy till i gave birth 2006. 1. All this time depute president everything he did to me was in cash no to time depute president deposited any coin in my account and for sure hajui my account. 2. He has seen my kid grow till 2011 when he started ignoring my calls or SMS reason I … [Read More...]

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO KENYANS

By Anthony Kibagendi via FB Sometime back, during the Kibaki regime, Hon. Raila Odinga sensationally claimed the govt had hired some MAMLUKIS from some Eastern European country to harass and assasinate opposition leaders, what happened after were press conferences and rallies by the police and PNU politicians to deny this, however, the truth came to […]

IEBC Database Scandal KILLING Morale of Kenyans to Register as Voters- Dr Hon Agnes Zani

PRESS STATEMENT LOW VOTER REGISTRATION The Mass Voter Registration (MVR) entered the third week this week with reported low voter registration in various parts of the country. Whereas we acknowledge the various challenges Kenyans are facing with regard to the ongoing exercise ranging from drought and massive irregularities being reported from our strongholds perpetuated by […]

BREAKING: DP Ruto, in a TWEET, denies he has neglected baby Cherop

Deputy President William Samoei Ruto who rarely responds to allegations on him has taken to twitter to dismiss claims that he has neglected a child he sired outside marriage. The minor’s mother, Prisca Chemutai Bett, in court filings claims the top politician is not catering for the child, whose psychological and emotional development has been […]

AT THE HAGUE: Kenya border row with Somalia to be decided today

A case which is likely to sink further the much-hyped credentials of foreign affairs CS Amina Mohammed and the government of President Uhuru is coming up for ruling at the International Court of Justice any minute from now. A dossier allegedly prepared by the National Intelligence Service (NIS)  claims Amb. Amina was a silent surrogate […]

EXCLUSIVE: Burundi, Uganda, South Africa double down on Amina loss, who lied?

Kenya’s embarrassing defeat in the historic African Union elections has lifted the lid on a simmering row among  bossom buddies; President Uhuru Kenyatta, President Pierre Nkurunzizza andUganda’s Yoweri Museveni. As details emerge of  the entire list of the new officials of the AU Commission, indicating how the East African Community badly lost in the Monday polls, Kenya […]

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati DROPS BOMBSHELL, Confirms 2013 Elections was RIGGED, VOTERS Register Was Full of Ghost Voters

This statement by IEBC chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati conmfirms 2013 elections were rigged ”For the avoidance of doubt, most of these numbers were keyed into the system during the 2012 registration drive and do not relate to the current Mass Voter Registration campaign.”-Wafula Chebukati, Chairman, IEBC Now, does Mr Chebukati think Kenyans are fools?. Did […]

