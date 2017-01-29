Kenya Today

Mr President, don’t call us ‘Jeshi’.

3 Comments

By Kairu Kagwaini President uhuru addressing gikuyu community via Kameme FM Nothing pains like seeing your father snatching your only girlfriend. My use of the term girlfriend in this context is figurative. As you know we are the cursed generation where no young man has one girlfriend. Our immorality has reached to a level that a man who has a good salary and even a free house with free … [Read More...]

Immigration: The root cause of the problem!

2 Comments

By George Morara The selective amnesia about Trump being brutally honest about American and generally western immigration policy sucks! Britain for example like many other western countries, has a perfectly similar protectionist and racist immigration policy system that has been excluding and separating families for years- with exploitative visa charges and a rough ride for […]

WHY Beautiful Young Women are GIVING IN to OLD WISER Men

Leave a Comment

By Dorcas S Relationship experts are all over social media inundating our walls on the suitability or otherwise of marriage partners. We are told a lady should marry a man within her age bracket to find lasting happiness. Growing old together is, in most cases an illusion. What guarantee do you have that your marriage […]

BREAKING: ”I have NOT DEFECTED to WIPER, I am Steadfast in ODM, Ready to FACE other Contenders for Kibra Seat”- Hon Ken Okoth

3 Comments

ON THE ALLEGATIONS THAT I HAVE ‘DEFECTED TO WIPER’. May I state it here categorically that those are false allegations fabricated by my competitors in the ODM nominations race. They are so scared to face me in content, substance, depth, intellect and experience that they have thus resorted to medieval propaganda tactics which seem to […]

WHY I FEAR NOT THE RAILA PRESIDENCY

9 Comments

Gabriel Njonjo Kahato As a full-blooded, proud and wise son of Gikuyu and Mumbi, born and nurtured suckling the breasts of diverse civilizations and peoples I choose to swim against the lie tide perpetuated by the vultures and hyenas who’ve devoured my people for decades. To start with, the progenitors saw it wise to invest […]

Donald Trump’s EXECUTIVE ORDERS

1 Comment

By Jackson Omondi That each President has powers to issue executive orders is an indisputable fact. In fact, it’s a privilege that a president enjoys and can use in bringing about desired changes in the face of congressional opposition. Several presidents have used these orders and Trump is no exception. The difference between what Trump […]

SHOCK: 68 KDF Soldiers KILLED by Alshabaab in Kulbiyow Camp ATTACK on Friday, Uhuru regime LIED, Bodies FLOWN to Nairobi at Night in SECRECY

27 Comments

At least 68 Kenyan soldiers were killed in the Friday dawn attack on their camp by Al Shabaab militants in Somalia, according to military sources. Two platoons consisting of 72 men survived after their commanders ordered that they retreat, in a possible tactical error in which the other two platoon took on the attackers, suffering […]

Politics of The HAVES, The HAVE-NOTS and The WILL-NEVER HAVE

6 Comments

By Dorcas S Ideally, political leadership is supposed to be a calling. A special, noble calling to serve with the inspiration of playing a part for the greater good. As Charlie Arlinghaus once said,” leadership is felt, it can’t be forced, when people see it, they feel it.” Arlinghaus was referring to Political leaders who […]

