Kenya Today

BREAKING Trouble: Embu Senator Hon Kivuti DUMPS Jubilee, DEFECTS to MCC

Jubilee party has been dealt a heavy blow after Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti and Deputy Governor Dorothy Nditi defected to Maendeleo Chap Chap Party. Together with Mbeere North MP Charles Njagagua and 23 MCAs, the politicians left Jubilee citing lack of transparency in the party leadership in Embu county. But they said they will support […]

INSIDE Uhuru DESPERATE Re-Election Machine, How STATEHOUSE is Using Mpesa data to HARASS Unregistered Voters in Mt Kenya

By Francis Ngige Public servants are leading Jubilee’s aggressive drive to register voters in its Mt Kenya stronghold. The officials have devised controversial ways of registering unwilling voters using state machinery. In a closely guarded scheme carried out by top government officials, chiefs and their assistants have been given the trench work of leading voter […]

Luo MPs in tough times as incumbents face moneyed newcomers

Save for Kisii and Kuria Nyanza where political equation is based on clan arithmetic beyond financial resources and party, Luo Nyanza politics is undergoing a silent evolution as residents move beyond ‘Raila patronage’ to a mix of popularity, money and ideas. For the last two decades, politicians would be elected mainly based on their perceived […]

Kalenjin Elders Bless Raila and NASA to KICK OUT Corrupt Uhuruto Regime

THOUSANDS TURNED OUT IN BOMET TO MAKE HISTORY: Bomet, the first NASA rally, Raila Odinga spelt out where Jubilee has failed the Rift Valley. He cited the declining tea bonuses, low pay for maize farmers, poor quality fertilizers, declining wheat production, falling milk prices, attempts to kill KCC in favour of a private milk processor […]

BIG BOOST to Governor Ruto as Narok West MP Hon Ntutu DUMPS Jubilee for CCM

Jubilee Party has suffered a setback after Narok West MP Patrick Ntutu quit to join Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM). Ntutu, who was elected on Deputy President’s United Republican Party, has cited JP unfairness ahead of April primaries. The outspoken legislator had petitioned the Jubilee Secretariat over the disputed interim county officials’ elections held last December […]

Why Governor Joho’s Lawsuit AGAINST Hon Mvurya is TIMELY

The planned lawsuit against Gov. Salim Mvurya, his deputy and the Nation newspaper by Gov Joho carries a lot of legal, ethical and political merit especially the run up to 2017 general elections. It is a powerful statement of willingness to be openly grilled in a court of law. This is what it means to […]

