New evidence Link CS Amina Mohammed to Massive Graft week to AU vote

6 Comments

This article was first published on The Kenyan Weekly Newspaper in Print. A damning dossier against Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has emerged–– two weeks before she faces a historic African Union vote –– in what may put roadblocks in her path to the continents top job The petition filed in the National Assembly in December alleges massive financial impropriety by the CS, … [Read More...]

Top Jubilee Operatives Plots to LINK Governor Joho to Bombed Narcotics Ship

7 Comments

Reliable sources within the Kenyan intelligence community have leaked a state plot to manufacture documentation linking Mombasa Governor to the 370kg of heroin that was aboard a vessel that President Uhuru Kenyatta unilaterally ordered to be bombed despite a court order. Fresh classified information made available to high ranking opposition figures yesterday cited an intricate […]

#NairobiDecides: Why Sen. Mike Sonko political future is in the balance

13 Comments

His Excellency Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the governor of Nairobi city County. Forget it. Jubilee can’t field Mike Sonko as governor of Nairobi. Many people shudder at the thought of it. Sometime in 2015, when Mike Sonko’s craze to succeed Dr. Evans Kidero hit fever pitch, it took Maina Kamanda, the last word on Kikuyu politics in […]

Nairobi County seat being NEGOTIATED, Kidero NOT automatic NASA candidate

5 Comments

As the opposition expands and morphs into a broader coalition to take on Jubilee, the seat of governor of Nairobi City County currently held by Dr. Evans Kidero (ODM) is among the tens of high level seats being negotiated, Kenya Today reveals for the first time. Impeccable sources high up in the CORD and NASA […]

Mutahi Ngunyi: Harassing opposition members will do you more harm than good

16 Comments

controversial political scientist Mutahi Ngunyi has warned the Jubilee administration against harassing members of the opposition because it’ll do it more harm than good. Speaking from his private office in Upper Hill, Ngunyi told President Uhuru that arresting any of the opposition members at this critical juncture will give Raila political mileage and discredit his […]

Raila Will WIN The Presidential VOTE in August

24 Comments

The Opposition is Going to Win: Take it to the bank. This sounds incredulous, but NASA is going to clinch the presidency this time, and nothing will stop them. Not even rigging. This is the formula of a straight out victory for NASA: Parliamentary System The first and most important thing they need to do […]

ODM Press Release On The Harassment Of Governor Joho By The State

4 Comments

The ODM Party wishes to express the displeasure in the manner in which the State is manhandling, harassing and causing undue embarrassment to the Deputy Party Leader thee Hon. Hassan Ali Joho. The Governor of the County of Mombasa has for some time now been subject to intimidation and humiliation by the Jubilee administration who […]

