Kenya Today

DP Ruto MOVES To Court, STOPS Media from Reporting on his Child Maintenance Case with ex Moi University Student
The media has been gagged from reporting on the child maintenance case facing Deputy President William Ruto. The children’s court sitting in Miliamani Law Courts here in Nairobi further directed that the file on the case be under lock and key and not to be accessed by anyone. In the case a woman has sued […]
Governor Joho Moves to Court for SLANDER and Libel Against Jubilee’s Governor Mvurya and Hon Achani
Joho takes legal action against Mvurya and Deputy Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is taking legal action against Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his deputy Fatuma Achani . Through his Advocates MMA Advocates – see copy attached – ; Governor Joho has given a seven-day notice to Governor Mvurya and others to admit liability for […]
GEORGE MORARA – Why Ruto must be dragged to the nearest VCT centre for HIV test
By George Morara My dear friends, the people are right to judge Ruto. He’s a man who weeps in public prayer sessions. He was already in a responsible position when he took advantage of that young woman. Then he abandoned her with a child. Her life is ruined. She has ‘baggage’ now and for her […]
IMPORTANT NOTICE TO KENYANS
By Anthony Kibagendi via FB Sometime back, during the Kibaki regime, Hon. Raila Odinga sensationally claimed the govt had hired some MAMLUKIS from some Eastern European country to harass and assasinate opposition leaders, what happened after were press conferences and rallies by the police and PNU politicians to deny this, however, the truth came to […]
IEBC Database Scandal KILLING Morale of Kenyans to Register as Voters- Dr Hon Agnes Zani
PRESS STATEMENT LOW VOTER REGISTRATION The Mass Voter Registration (MVR) entered the third week this week with reported low voter registration in various parts of the country. Whereas we acknowledge the various challenges Kenyans are facing with regard to the ongoing exercise ranging from drought and massive irregularities being reported from our strongholds perpetuated by […]
..so DP Ruto is a hypocrit, not a born again Christian he Pretends to be, WHAT Is With Children born out of WEDLOCK
DP William Ruto who pretends to be a born again christian has acknowledged having a child with another woman and refuted claims that he has not been taking care her. A woman sued Ruto for child support on Thursday, saying she wanted him compelled to support the girl. The Deputy President responded via Twitter shortly […]
Deputy President William Samoei Ruto who rarely responds to allegations on him has taken to twitter to dismiss claims that he has neglected a child he sired outside marriage. The minor’s mother, Prisca Chemutai Bett, in court filings claims the top politician is not catering for the child, whose psychological and emotional development has been […]
Deputy President William Samoei Ruto who rarely responds to allegations on him has taken to twitter to dismiss claims that he has neglected a child he sired outside marriage. The minor’s mother, Prisca Chemutai Bett, in court filings claims the top politician is not catering for the child, whose psychological and emotional development has been […]
AT THE HAGUE: Kenya border row with Somalia to be decided today
A case which is likely to sink further the much-hyped credentials of foreign affairs CS Amina Mohammed and the government of President Uhuru is coming up for ruling at the International Court of Justice any minute from now. A dossier allegedly prepared by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) claims Amb. Amina was a silent surrogate […]
EMBARRASSING : DP Ruto TAKEN to COURT for IMPREGNATING A Moi University Student in 2005 and ABANDONING her
A woman has sued DP William Ruto for child support saying he has refused to provide maintenacefor the baby he sired with her while as a university student in 2005. Through bad ass lawyer Gitobu Imanyara the woman Ms Prisca Chemutai said she wants the Deputy President compelled to support the minor. Chemutai indicated in […]
This woman (PHOTO) has sued DP Ruto for ‘UNSAFE Sex’ and IMPREGNATING her, she is demanding child upkeep
Deputy President William Samoei Ruto has children with a number of women, some whom he has formally recognized and are being taken care of by current spouse Rachel. Unknown to many, Ruto’s eldest daughter June is not Rachel’s daughter. Her mother is said to have passed on. Through court filings doing rounds online, Prisca Chemutai […]
EXCLUSIVE: Burundi, Uganda, South Africa double down on Amina loss, who lied?
Kenya’s embarrassing defeat in the historic African Union elections has lifted the lid on a simmering row among bossom buddies; President Uhuru Kenyatta, President Pierre Nkurunzizza andUganda’s Yoweri Museveni. As details emerge of the entire list of the new officials of the AU Commission, indicating how the East African Community badly lost in the Monday polls, Kenya […]
BREAKING: Alshabaab ATTACKS Mandera Police post STEALING 4 IEBC Voter Registration BVR Kits
More officers have been dispatched to Arabia police post, Mandera county following an attack by Al-Shabaab militants this morning. Opposition supporters however think the attack is the work of Duale (unsubstantiated claims) to get access to BVR kits to register foreigners (his relatives accross border) to soar Jubilee numbers. The gunmen destroyed communication masts in […]
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati DROPS BOMBSHELL, Confirms 2013 Elections was RIGGED, VOTERS Register Was Full of Ghost Voters
This statement by IEBC chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati conmfirms 2013 elections were rigged ”For the avoidance of doubt, most of these numbers were keyed into the system during the 2012 registration drive and do not relate to the current Mass Voter Registration campaign.”-Wafula Chebukati, Chairman, IEBC Now, does Mr Chebukati think Kenyans are fools?. Did […]
EXPOSED: More Bodies of KDF Fallen Heros Arrive as Presidents Jets to Mombasa to receive nondescript ODM Defector
By Anwar Sadat As the bodies of our fallen soldiers touched down, their commander in chief was laughing and having fan in Mombasa. The President has NEVER visited our soldiers in Somalia to give them moral support. Now, even in DEATH, he had no time to receive their remains. In many nation, presidents will stop […]