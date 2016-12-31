Kenya Today

KNUT Secretary General POURS COLD WATER on Education CS Matiang’i, Too Many Ds and Es in 2016 KCSE NOTHING to CELEBRATE

21 Comments

Wilson Sosioni,Secretary General KNUT *MATIANG'I RESULTS SHOULD CAUSE WORRY, NOT CELEBRATIONS* Kenyans are all praise for the KCSE results released yesterday, but what are we celebrating really? That the As are few or that results have been released early? An exam that sees nearly three quarters of the candidates failing. How many Ds, Es were those? I earn from policy and governance … [Read More...]

TOP Raila Ally Musalia Mudavadi NAMED LUYHA Spokesman,To Work with Wetangula, Oparanya and Khalwale to ENSURE Raila WINS in 2017

11 Comments

Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi has been named the Luhya community spokesperson. Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli named Mudavadi the spokesperson at a rally at the Bukhungu stadium, Kakamega county on Saturday. “I am asking Musalia to sit down with the other leaders to lay issues bare and resolve the tension,” the secretary general said. Mudavadi […]

BREAKING SAD: Hon Mark Too is DEAD

9 Comments

Former nominated MP Mark Too is dead. Too died after a short illness at St Lukes hospital in Eldoret on Saturday. He had been admitted at the facility for three days. He served as an assistant minister in retired President Daniel arap Moi’s government. Confirming his death, family doctor Ahmed Faraj said Too was rushed […]

REVEALED: The Opposition Super Alliance Leadership Agrees on FLAG BEARER and Power Sharing, Here is the LINE UP!

47 Comments

Consensus emerging in CORD Leadership for 2017 General elections Via N W According to highly reliable source within the alternative governing coalition, Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), a significant consensus has been achieved in agreeing the Presidential candidature for the 2017 Kenya General Elections. The reinvigorated coalition, whose bedrock is social democratic policy and […]

Governor Kidero MUST DESIST from SUBVERTING Free and Fair ODM Party Nominations

3 Comments

By Owino Obiero The idea of struggling governor using his associates to forcibly herd aspiring MPs and MCAs into his camp to support his moribund ambition to re-elected governor is delusional, far-fetched and a downright act of sabotage. If Evans Kidero believes he has fulfilled his gubernatorial mandate so far; then a re-election should not […]

Governor Joho TELLS Uhuru to STOP HYPOCRISY of Supporting Mannual Voting Yet CS Matiang’i has SUCCEEDED to reform Exams via Technology

11 Comments

JUBILEE IS INSINCERE IN TAKING US BACK TO MANUAL VOTING – PRESIDENT MUST REJECT AMENDMENTS TO ELECTION LAWS The Cabinet Secretary for Education Mr Fred Matiang’i yesterday officially published the results of the 2016 KCSE examination. This move proved historic because for the first time since the inception of the 8-4-4 mode of education, KCSE […]

The RUSH is on for All Kenyans to Register as Raila Odinga’s #ChangeAmbassador. Are You Ready?

18 Comments

You are hereby invited to join and become a Raila Odinga #ChangeAmbassador. The appointment of Change Ambassador’s begun in November and so far Ambassador’s have been appointed in Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Lamu, Kilifi, Nairobi, Kajiado, Narok, Kisumu, Homabay, Siaya, Migori, Kakamega, Bungoma. We are now starting on Kisii, Nyamira, Turkana, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Tana […]

CS Matiang’i and KNEC Boss Prof Magoha JUST SUCCEEDED in EXPOSING the FRAUD that is Education Sector

6 Comments

By Michael Okoth One can as well argue that for almost a decade now,our Education system has mostly been churning out thousands of academic fraudsters,intellectual zombies and fake professionals who stream out of our universities annually to join the fast expanding joblessness sector.We should actually create a ministry for joblessness and transfer Dr.Matian’gi there to […]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua Ends Year with BIG BEEF, DEMOLISHES Mike Sonko’s Family Home Sign Post

13 Comments

Disbelief as Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua demolishes Senator Sonko’s family farm homes signboard. The controversial and embattled Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua is always hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons. The Governor on Wednesday night sent his county askaris to bring down the Sonko family farm homes signboard along Mombasa Road for unknown […]

