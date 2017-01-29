Kenya Today

By Kairu Kagwaini President uhuru addressing gikuyu community via Kameme FM Nothing pains like seeing your father snatching your only girlfriend. My use of the term girlfriend in this context is figurative. As you know we are the cursed generation where no young man has one girlfriend. Our immorality has reached to a level that a man who has a good salary and even a free house with free … [Read More...]
RECAP of Uhuru 2013 Jubilee PROMISES to Kenyans, Which one has been ACCOMPLISHED? Comment fupi fupi please
Fellow Kenyans, lest you forget, this is (a summary of) what the Jubilee Alliance of Uhuru Kenyatta of TNA (Jubilee presidential candidate), William Ruto of URP (Jubilee running mate), Charity Ngilu (NARC), and Najib Balala (RC), promised Kenyans in 2013: 1. Put food and clean water on every Kenyan table 2. Ensure that every child […]
Uhuru Pointman in Masailand CS Ole Nkaissery HECKLED and HUMILIATED in Narok over Jubilee FAKE PROMISES
Interior Cabinet Secretary, Major Gen. (Rtd.) Joseph Nkaissery, was on Saturday heckled by Narok residents while addressing mourners in Eneng’etia village, Narok County. Nkaissery, who was speaking during the funeral service of the late Letoya ole Magelo, 91, the father to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Alex ole Magelo found himself in trouble after he told […]
…in Nyamira, Uhuru’s LEAD CAMPAIGNERS were HECKLED and SHUT DOWN as Raila Groundsman Hon Bosire was CHEERED
By Abuga Makori At least every Jubilee leader who addressed residents of Moturumesi in Kitutu Masaba during the burial of Kerosi Ondieki, a Nyamira gubernatorial hopeful, had a day to forget as Orange Democratic Moveent (ODM) seemed to be the clear favourite party for Gusii people. The two major parties have been wrestling in different […]
Immigration: The root cause of the problem!
By George Morara The selective amnesia about Trump being brutally honest about American and generally western immigration policy sucks! Britain for example like many other western countries, has a perfectly similar protectionist and racist immigration policy system that has been excluding and separating families for years- with exploitative visa charges and a rough ride for […]
WHY Beautiful Young Women are GIVING IN to OLD WISER Men
By Dorcas S Relationship experts are all over social media inundating our walls on the suitability or otherwise of marriage partners. We are told a lady should marry a man within her age bracket to find lasting happiness. Growing old together is, in most cases an illusion. What guarantee do you have that your marriage […]
BREAKING: ”I have NOT DEFECTED to WIPER, I am Steadfast in ODM, Ready to FACE other Contenders for Kibra Seat”- Hon Ken Okoth
ON THE ALLEGATIONS THAT I HAVE ‘DEFECTED TO WIPER’. May I state it here categorically that those are false allegations fabricated by my competitors in the ODM nominations race. They are so scared to face me in content, substance, depth, intellect and experience that they have thus resorted to medieval propaganda tactics which seem to […]
WHY I FEAR NOT THE RAILA PRESIDENCY
Gabriel Njonjo Kahato As a full-blooded, proud and wise son of Gikuyu and Mumbi, born and nurtured suckling the breasts of diverse civilizations and peoples I choose to swim against the lie tide perpetuated by the vultures and hyenas who’ve devoured my people for decades. To start with, the progenitors saw it wise to invest […]
Donald Trump’s EXECUTIVE ORDERS
By Jackson Omondi That each President has powers to issue executive orders is an indisputable fact. In fact, it’s a privilege that a president enjoys and can use in bringing about desired changes in the face of congressional opposition. Several presidents have used these orders and Trump is no exception. The difference between what Trump […]
SHOCK: 68 KDF Soldiers KILLED by Alshabaab in Kulbiyow Camp ATTACK on Friday, Uhuru regime LIED, Bodies FLOWN to Nairobi at Night in SECRECY
At least 68 Kenyan soldiers were killed in the Friday dawn attack on their camp by Al Shabaab militants in Somalia, according to military sources. Two platoons consisting of 72 men survived after their commanders ordered that they retreat, in a possible tactical error in which the other two platoon took on the attackers, suffering […]
Politics of The HAVES, The HAVE-NOTS and The WILL-NEVER HAVE
By Dorcas S Ideally, political leadership is supposed to be a calling. A special, noble calling to serve with the inspiration of playing a part for the greater good. As Charlie Arlinghaus once said,” leadership is felt, it can’t be forced, when people see it, they feel it.” Arlinghaus was referring to Political leaders who […]
BREAKING: Mombasa Deputy Governor Mrs Katana Commits Political Suicide, DEFECTS to Jubilee
Mombasa Deputy Governor Mrs Hazel Katana defects to Jubilee, fulfilling a long held dream to tour oblivion in early 2017. Hazel launched her bid for Mombasa Senator to be sponsored by Jubilee Director of communication, Mombasa county Richard Chacha said her defection to Jubilee was a relief to the party. “We are not interested in […]
EXPOSED: HOW IEBC DATABASE Was DESIGNED To Facilitate VOTER RIGGING, Raila and NASA MUST DEMAND for A secure Database to Reflecting Best Practice
By JAMES ORUNDU I think CORD is being played. I was attentive in class when they taught us the principles of database design. They told us that primary keys, secondary keys, and unique identifiers are essential condiments of database integrity. What it means is that If you were IEBC and had a database of voters, […]
BREAKING VIDEO: Raila TAKES Bungoma By STORM, Town comes to A STANDSTILL, Assures Supporters of CLEAN WIN in August Polls
Cord leader Raila Odinga has assured their supporters that the coalition will not allow the August 8 general election to be rigged. Raila said in Bungoma that that they have sealed all loopholes that can be used by their competitors to influence the poll’s outcome. He said the coalition has gathered enough experience from Ghana, […]
LIVE VIDEO: Raila accorded HERO’s WELCOME in Bungoma as Locals VOW Uhuru Jubilee MUST GO
Right Hon Raila Odinga at Posta Grounds in Bungoma for #NASAKura Voter Registration Sensitization. Premier Raila with CORD Co-Principal Hon Moses Wetang’ula, ODM Deputy Party Leader H.E Wycliffe Oparanya and Kiminini MP Hon Chris Wamalwa at Posta Grounds Bungoma
LIVE PHOTOS from Bungoma, THOUSANDS FLOOD Posta Grounds to Welcome NASA Boss Raila, Wetangula and Oparanya
Ford Kenya Party leader Hon.Moses Wetang’ula is currently hosting CORS leader Hon.Raila Odinga and ANC Party Leader Hon.Musalia Mudavadi in Bungoma for a joint rally at Posta grounds Top on the agenda: Voter registration and Opposition Unity.