Kenya Today

BREAKING! Uhuru Drives The Last Nail In His coffin, Signs Controversial Election Bill Into Law

3 Comments

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today signed the controversial Electoral bill into law. The bill will allow the Interim Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to resort to the use of a complimentary system of voter registration and transmission of results should Electronic system fails. The Coalition Of Reforms and Democracy (CORD) had taken exception to the bill claiming it is a Jubilee … [Read More...]

THOUSANDS apply for ODM ticket, many shy for key posts

1 Comment

Over ten thousand people have applied to contest various posts in this year’s general election on the ODM ticket, sources within ODM have confirmed. The party’s National Elections Board (NEB) chaired by East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Judy Pareno extended the application time till tomorrow with civil servants given until February to apply. Many civil servants […]

CONFUSION ROCKS Jubilee over who ordered Joho security withdrawal

12 Comments

The government was yesterday at pains to explain who ordered the withdrawal of security detail attached to  Mombasa and Kilifi County governors. The two woke up on Saturday morning to find their police guards had been recalled to their bases and redeployed. Joho had earlier in the week sharply differed with President Uhuru over Jubilee’s […]

“You are DOOMED TO FAIL, Only Allah Gives Life” – Hon Junet Mohammed WARNS Jubilee Operatives FRUSTRATING Governor Joho

25 Comments

By Hon Junet Mohammed The Orange Democratic Movement has received with shock information regarding the withdrawal of the security details of H.E. Ali Hassan Joho, the governor of the County of Mombasa who is also the Deputy Party Leader of ODM. This withdrawal of Governor Joho’s security, while completely illegal, has become an annual event […]

WHY National Security Matters SHOULD BE DIVORCED from PETTY PARTSAN Politics

8 Comments

By I Ngare In mature Democracies like the United States, Security Agencies are immune to political control and interference. All Presidential candidates are protected by the Secret Service. And President Obama (even though he hated and still hates Trump) could not determine the size of Trump’s security detail while on the campaign trail. The United […]

President Obama and The War on Terror

Leave a Comment

By Ewin James. William Tecumseh Sherman, a General in the Union Army in the American Civil war said that war is hell. This means that no war is good. A war may be inevitable and in the end serve some good purpose but it usually leaves undesirable consequences. We are still enduring some of the […]

…in Ghana Raila was Accorded Super VIP Reception as DP Ruto was tagged for a mere SPECTATOR at the INAGURATION of President Nana Akufo-Ado

26 Comments

WATCH RAW VIDEO: From Independence Square Accra, Ghana, watch as the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga was seated with fellow African statesmen Annan, President Koufor, President Rawlings and President Mahama at the front row, DP Ruto is rrlegated to the back of the podium gere crowds blocked his view of the proceedings . Cameras failed to […]

BREAKING: Government SHUT DOWN as University LECTURERS ANNOUNCE STRIKE Starting Monday

31 Comments

Learning in public universities across the country will likely be interrupted as university unions have called for a strike starting Monday. This is after talks between the government and the unions representing lecturers and non-teaching staff collapsed on Friday. Kudhehia secretary general Albert Njeru said the unions and government failed to agree to suspend the […]

