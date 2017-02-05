Kenya Today

Advertisement
BREAKING Trouble: Embu Senator Hon Kivuti DUMPS Jubilee, DEFECTS to MCC
Jubilee party has been dealt a heavy blow after Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti and Deputy Governor Dorothy Nditi defected to Maendeleo Chap Chap Party. Together with Mbeere North MP Charles Njagagua and 23 MCAs, the politicians left Jubilee citing lack of transparency in the party leadership in Embu county. But they said they will support […]
INSIDE Uhuru DESPERATE Re-Election Machine, How STATEHOUSE is Using Mpesa data to HARASS Unregistered Voters in Mt Kenya
By Francis Ngige Public servants are leading Jubilee’s aggressive drive to register voters in its Mt Kenya stronghold. The officials have devised controversial ways of registering unwilling voters using state machinery. In a closely guarded scheme carried out by top government officials, chiefs and their assistants have been given the trench work of leading voter […]
Luo MPs in tough times as incumbents face moneyed newcomers
Save for Kisii and Kuria Nyanza where political equation is based on clan arithmetic beyond financial resources and party, Luo Nyanza politics is undergoing a silent evolution as residents move beyond ‘Raila patronage’ to a mix of popularity, money and ideas. For the last two decades, politicians would be elected mainly based on their perceived […]
Raila and Opposition MUST DEMAND for FRESH REGISTRATION of All Voters, the ongoing exercise is JUST RUBBISH
NASA SOFTBALL ON IEBC MESS:::::::::: By Hesbon O Unless you discuss the software in use at IEBC you are wasting time. Unless IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba says what he has done since his appointment more than 2 years ago to fix this mess, he is part of this mess and is merely confirming why Jomo […]
Kalenjin Elders Bless Raila and NASA to KICK OUT Corrupt Uhuruto Regime
THOUSANDS TURNED OUT IN BOMET TO MAKE HISTORY: Bomet, the first NASA rally, Raila Odinga spelt out where Jubilee has failed the Rift Valley. He cited the declining tea bonuses, low pay for maize farmers, poor quality fertilizers, declining wheat production, falling milk prices, attempts to kill KCC in favour of a private milk processor […]
BIG BOOST to Governor Ruto as Narok West MP Hon Ntutu DUMPS Jubilee for CCM
Jubilee Party has suffered a setback after Narok West MP Patrick Ntutu quit to join Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM). Ntutu, who was elected on Deputy President’s United Republican Party, has cited JP unfairness ahead of April primaries. The outspoken legislator had petitioned the Jubilee Secretariat over the disputed interim county officials’ elections held last December […]
VIDEO: Raila Enters Bomet in STYLE as Thousands of Kalenjins offer A Super Warm Reception to NASA Leadership
PHOTOS: THOUSANDS Flood Bomet Stadium to Welcome Raila and NASA Team
BREAKING PHOTOS: Raila ARRIVES in Bomet for NASA Rally, Received by Governor Ruto
Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto receiving Cord leader Raila Odinga , on arrival in Bomet for the NASA Rally .. Mombasa governor Hassan Ali Joho in attendance.. Expected also is KANU Secretary general Nick Salat
DPP Keriako Tobiko CONFIRMS Raila was Right, Auditor General Ouko is CLEAN, Uhuru Man Kinuthia is CORRUPT to be PROSECUTED
DPP Keriako Tobiko CLEARS Auditor General Ouko, To Prosecute Uhuru man Steve Kinuthia over CORRUPT DEALINGS Auditor General Edward Ouko has been cleared of abuse of office allegations. DPP Keriako Tobiko said there was no evidence alluding to the charges and other issues on the auditor general. “The three charges by EACC on Edward Ouko […]
Why Governor Joho’s Lawsuit AGAINST Hon Mvurya is TIMELY
The planned lawsuit against Gov. Salim Mvurya, his deputy and the Nation newspaper by Gov Joho carries a lot of legal, ethical and political merit especially the run up to 2017 general elections. It is a powerful statement of willingness to be openly grilled in a court of law. This is what it means to […]
BREAKING: ‘ANGRY’ First Lady Margret FORCED TO CANCEL Beyond Zero Marathon, Embarrassed of Mass Corruption in Uhuru Regime
PRESS RELEASE MESSAGE FROM HER EXCELLENCY THE FIRST LADY BEYOND ZERO MARATHON 2017 CANCELLED Four years I ago, I asked Kenyans to join me on a journey: a marathon to end maternal and child mortality across the country. Over the last four years, we have worked together—we have run together bonded by our shared conviction […]
EXPOSED: Woman DP Ruto IMPREGNATED Speaks Out, Drops BOMBSHELL of How She is SUFFERING
Prisca Jemetai aka Mama Abby speaks out: “Facts are stubborn, depute president supported me all through my pregnancy till i gave birth 2006. 1. All this time depute president everything he did to me was in cash no to time depute president deposited any coin in my account and for sure hajui my account. 2. […]
DP Ruto allies ACCUSED of IMPORTING Villagers from Nakuru to Register as VOTERS in Langata, Nairobi
LANG’ATA LEADERS PRESS STATEMENT For immediate release IEBC SETTING A TIME BOMB FOR ELECTORAL DISPUTES AND VIOLENCE IN LANGATA CONSTITUENCY BY CONDONING MASS IMPORTATION OF VOTERS Nairobi, Kenya 2nd February 2017: Ladies and gentlemen of the press, thank you for attending our press conference. We have called you here today to sound an alarm to […]
DP Ruto MOVES To Court, STOPS Media from Reporting on his Child Maintenance Case with ex Moi University Student
The media has been gagged from reporting on the child maintenance case facing Deputy President William Ruto. The children’s court sitting in Miliamani Law Courts here in Nairobi further directed that the file on the case be under lock and key and not to be accessed by anyone. In the case a woman has sued […]