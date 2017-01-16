Kenya Today

This article was first published on The Kenyan Weekly Newspaper in Print. A damning dossier against Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has emerged–– two weeks before she faces a historic African Union vote –– in what may put roadblocks in her path to the continents top job The petition filed in the National Assembly in December alleges massive financial impropriety by the CS, … [Read More...]
By K Ephrahim During the formation of Jubilee, Hon Eugene Wamalwa had hesitated to join it. Jubilee then opened talks with Wetangula. When Eugene heard the news of possibility of Wetangula joining Jubilee, he quickly Marshalled a press conference where he folded his NFK and joined Jubilee in a haste. Its when he landed in […]
Latest word in the high streets is that all Jubilee Party elected leaders are set to endorse Senator Mike Sonko in a move to thwart former Gathanga MP Hon Peter Kenneth. It seems Hon Eugene Wamalwa has been edged out of the game plan and may end up campaigning for Jubilee as a principal without […]
Reliable sources within the Kenyan intelligence community have leaked a state plot to manufacture documentation linking Mombasa Governor to the 370kg of heroin that was aboard a vessel that President Uhuru Kenyatta unilaterally ordered to be bombed despite a court order. Fresh classified information made available to high ranking opposition figures yesterday cited an intricate […]
His Excellency Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the governor of Nairobi city County. Forget it. Jubilee can’t field Mike Sonko as governor of Nairobi. Many people shudder at the thought of it. Sometime in 2015, when Mike Sonko’s craze to succeed Dr. Evans Kidero hit fever pitch, it took Maina Kamanda, the last word on Kikuyu politics in […]
By Moha Jicho Pevu Top ODM operative Abdullahi Musa, a close ally of Governor Hassan Joho, Hon Junet Mohammed and Hon Ahmed Imbrahim is alleged to have survived an assassination attempt last week in Nairobi. The young and abrassive Musa is a well known certified critic with massive following on twitter and Facebook. Musa has […]
By Gor 1. Disolve the Entire Cabinet except Gen. Nkaiseri and Dr Matiang’i.,Sack all Principal secretaries as well and redeploy Your chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua to be your Treasury advisor then Hire A former General e.g KARANGI or Kibwana or Kianga as your new Chief of Staff,then get a former Seasonal Provincial Administrator as […]
The manipulation of IFMIS to steal money from Kilifi County accounts held by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) may have been masterminded by Danson Mungatana, and EACC which knew the information failed to summon him even as Kilifi County, whose officers exposed the theft, wrote severally to the agency for thorough action of the […]
As the opposition expands and morphs into a broader coalition to take on Jubilee, the seat of governor of Nairobi City County currently held by Dr. Evans Kidero (ODM) is among the tens of high level seats being negotiated, Kenya Today reveals for the first time. Impeccable sources high up in the CORD and NASA […]
controversial political scientist Mutahi Ngunyi has warned the Jubilee administration against harassing members of the opposition because it’ll do it more harm than good. Speaking from his private office in Upper Hill, Ngunyi told President Uhuru that arresting any of the opposition members at this critical juncture will give Raila political mileage and discredit his […]
This propaganda website which Gatundu MP Moses Kuria has been sharing its fake news content makes a debut on our esteemed site. For a good reason. The New York Times defined “fake news” on the Internet as fictitious articles deliberately fabricated to deceive readers, generally with the goal of profiting through clickbait. PolitiFact described fake […]
The Opposition is Going to Win: Take it to the bank. This sounds incredulous, but NASA is going to clinch the presidency this time, and nothing will stop them. Not even rigging. This is the formula of a straight out victory for NASA: Parliamentary System The first and most important thing they need to do […]
The ODM Party wishes to express the displeasure in the manner in which the State is manhandling, harassing and causing undue embarrassment to the Deputy Party Leader thee Hon. Hassan Ali Joho. The Governor of the County of Mombasa has for some time now been subject to intimidation and humiliation by the Jubilee administration who […]