Kenya Today

”Raila is Overtaking Uhuru with Tyranny of Numbers, Register now”- Hon Tuju Begs Reluctant Mt Kenya Residents

Raphael Tuju has put Mt Kenya residents on the spot saying their turnout for voter registration will not help them retain UTHAMAKI come August 8. Tuju, who is Jubilee Party Secretariat boss, said about two million must get listed from the region for them to meet their target as the Opposition leader Raila was closing in on Uhuru. "There are about three million unregistered adults who have … [Read More...]

WHY Rift Valley and Mt Kenya Masses May Consider VOTING for Raila and ODM

12 Comments

Why ODM….. Citizens Democracy requires responsible citizens who can make sound decisions about their future, and can act on these decisions. ODM supporters have shown through the years that they are ready to make sound and critical decisions that have propelled our country forward. Communities Democracy requires a community, or a society of citizens, that […]

SABOTAGE: National ID application forms run out in Homa Bay

6 Comments

Despite the order by President Uhuru directing registration officials to issue national IDs within three days, the forms have run out in Homa Bay County. Residents who turned up to apply for the documents are being turned back in what is a clear case of sabotage. Registration officials are only saying they are awaiting more […]

Kisumu Governor Ranguma linked to sh150 million MCAs sex trip to Arusha

8 Comments

Shocked by the sheer debauchery of Kisumu MCAs who are currently in a ‘bonding’ trip in Tanzania, Kisumu residents have turned their outrage on Governor Jack Ranguma, believed to have sponsored the trip. The governor has dismissed the claims, and an MCA who did not attend the trip has corroborated, revealing that the costs are […]

#NASAKura: Shockingly low IEBC numbers awakens Nyanza, Western

7 Comments

The revelation that Nyanza and Western lags behind in voter registration has shocked the two regions which are also ODM leader Raila Odinga’s impenetrable strongholds. “We wish to remind Kenyans the exercise will continue until February 14. We urge them to register and not wait until the last day. We will not extend this period,” […]

BREAKING: Dennis Waweru pulls out of Nairobi race, to support Peter Kenneth

12 Comments

The crowded Jubilee Party field is increasingly thinning out after Dagoretti North MP Dennis Waweru pulled out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race with sources saying he has been forced to endorse Peter Kenneth. Waweru is said to have closed down his gubernatorial secretariat, and exited all WhatsApp groups he joined for his bid. Those who […]

..With or Without NIS Rigging Uhuru Jubilee Regime MUST FALL, Ballot Revolution like it Happened in Ghana, Nigeria and Gambia is HERE !

10 Comments

By Anwa Sadat Just like the deliberate fear mongering campaign by Jubile administrations targeting the Kikuyu community about their impending destruction when Raila becomes president, the NIS (not really NIS but special forces) have also been made to believe that the Raila presidency is something for them to fear. As career soldiers and members of […]

