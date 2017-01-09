Kenya Today

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today signed the controversial Electoral bill into law. The bill will allow the Interim Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to resort to the use of a complimentary system of voter registration and transmission of results should Electronic system fails. The Coalition Of Reforms and Democracy (CORD) had taken exception to the bill claiming it is a Jubilee … [Read More...]
THOUSANDS apply for ODM ticket, many shy for key posts
Over ten thousand people have applied to contest various posts in this year’s general election on the ODM ticket, sources within ODM have confirmed. The party’s National Elections Board (NEB) chaired by East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Judy Pareno extended the application time till tomorrow with civil servants given until February to apply. Many civil servants […]
Wings of Doom: How Equity, KCB rivalry is destroying a Kisii girl’s dream to education
As Equity Bank announces “Wings to Fly” scholarship beneficiaries today in an event being presided over by President Uhuru, a little girl in Borabu Constituency, Nyamira County has seen her hope of joining a national school dashed by the confluence of corporate wars and her family background. Naomi Kerubo, 13, is daughter to Joshua Oigara’s twin brother. […]
CONFUSION ROCKS Jubilee over who ordered Joho security withdrawal
The government was yesterday at pains to explain who ordered the withdrawal of security detail attached to Mombasa and Kilifi County governors. The two woke up on Saturday morning to find their police guards had been recalled to their bases and redeployed. Joho had earlier in the week sharply differed with President Uhuru over Jubilee’s […]
“You are DOOMED TO FAIL, Only Allah Gives Life” – Hon Junet Mohammed WARNS Jubilee Operatives FRUSTRATING Governor Joho
By Hon Junet Mohammed The Orange Democratic Movement has received with shock information regarding the withdrawal of the security details of H.E. Ali Hassan Joho, the governor of the County of Mombasa who is also the Deputy Party Leader of ODM. This withdrawal of Governor Joho’s security, while completely illegal, has become an annual event […]
WHY National Security Matters SHOULD BE DIVORCED from PETTY PARTSAN Politics
By I Ngare In mature Democracies like the United States, Security Agencies are immune to political control and interference. All Presidential candidates are protected by the Secret Service. And President Obama (even though he hated and still hates Trump) could not determine the size of Trump’s security detail while on the campaign trail. The United […]
Hon Kosgei CAUGHT ON CAMERA BRAGGING on How he FORCED and THREATENED a Luyha Government Officer to Hire a Nandi
By Rift News Media Is it right for the former Tinderet Mp Hon Henry Kosgei to segregate and undermine minority group of the Luhya community in Nandi County !? If we can still have such leaders who preach tribalism in our community and still want to lead us then it’s unfortunate and very regrettable. The […]
TOP REACTIONS On Government Move to WITHDRAW Security of Governors Joho and Kingi
Wahome Thuku: A Governor is a President of a county as a constitutional mandate. He presides the county. You cant treat him like your gardener whether you like him or not. And that is the position for Governor of Meru, Nyeri Kisumu, Murang’a, Mombasa, Kiambu, Lamu…all 47. They are elected and have no obligation to […]
EXPOSED: How Uhuru and Top Jubilee Operatives SHOULD TREAT All the 47 County Governors, Examples from USA
In the Picture former CIC Chairman Hon Charles Nyachae- 2010 Constitution is clear on mandate of National and County Governments. By Phil Etale I have been reading about how the US government treats State Governors. I am surprised that the President of the World Super Power respects the position of a GOVERNOR and the holder […]
HILARIOUS: WHATSAPP Chat of MPs and Other VIPs LEAVES Hon Waititu, Waiguru, Murkomen and Uthamaki WITH SERIOUS INJURIES
Martha Karua posted: I will be supporting Uhuru’s reelection. Wamama na Uhuru. (Bishop Wanjiru, Moses Kuria and 637 others like this) Shebesh: Warembo na Uhuru! Jubilee hoyee. Ngilu: Wamama wagani na Uhuru? Women should say no to the government that takes delivery money to their pockets. Kethi Kilonzo: True @ Ngilu. Words of wisdom to […]
President Obama and The War on Terror
By Ewin James. William Tecumseh Sherman, a General in the Union Army in the American Civil war said that war is hell. This means that no war is good. A war may be inevitable and in the end serve some good purpose but it usually leaves undesirable consequences. We are still enduring some of the […]
WHY Mt Kenya ELECTORATE DO NOT FEAR Raila ANYMORE, Most are at Peace with Raila Presidency
THE VINDICATION OF RAILA ODINGA DRAWS NIGH Most of anti-Raila fears in Central Kenya are baseless works of fiction. Indeed, project fear against Odinga has taken its toll over the years but the tables are turning. Many are seeing this crap for what it really is. It is time to call time on a vicious […]
#GovernorJohoLifeInDanger: Mombasa County Leaders DEMANDS CS Nkaissery to REINSTATE Governor Joho Kingi Security Detail
Coast leaders have asked Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery to reinstate the security detail of Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) following their withdrawal on Friday. They had initially given Nkaissery a two-day ultimatum on the matter, but later said they would deliberate with the Cord NEC on the next course of action. Mvita […]
…in Ghana Raila was Accorded Super VIP Reception as DP Ruto was tagged for a mere SPECTATOR at the INAGURATION of President Nana Akufo-Ado
WATCH RAW VIDEO: From Independence Square Accra, Ghana, watch as the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga was seated with fellow African statesmen Annan, President Koufor, President Rawlings and President Mahama at the front row, DP Ruto is rrlegated to the back of the podium gere crowds blocked his view of the proceedings . Cameras failed to […]
BREAKING: Government SHUT DOWN as University LECTURERS ANNOUNCE STRIKE Starting Monday
Learning in public universities across the country will likely be interrupted as university unions have called for a strike starting Monday. This is after talks between the government and the unions representing lecturers and non-teaching staff collapsed on Friday. Kudhehia secretary general Albert Njeru said the unions and government failed to agree to suspend the […]
EXPOSED: STRANGE CALL from STATEHOUSE That Made Gideon Moi VOTE WITH Jubilee in the SENATE to Allow Mannual Identification of Voters to Facilitate RIGGING in 2017
By Phil Etale via FB Robert Onyango Alai Happy New Year, let me now enlighten you for purposes of clarity. CORD has a total of 21 Senators. Jubilee has 26. Totaling to 47. Elected Members eligible to vote on such constitutional bills. Sen. Chris Obure has since shifted to Jubilee as well as Sen. John […]