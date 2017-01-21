Kenya Today

OWALO THE POLITICAL WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION By Jackson Omondi The Jubilee regime has been cornered, a desperate President was reduced to dogwhistle maneuvers in vernacular radio stations, revered family members were pictured reaching out to the second President of Kenya for political counsel. I mean CORD appeared to be in total control of the political news cycles. And then Owalo showed … [Read More...]
NASA SHOCKER: Desperate Mama Ngina visits Moi to pull GIDEON out of Raila-led super-alliance
A private jet carrying Kenya’s former first lady Mama Ngina has this morning landed at Kabarak Airport within former President Daniel arap Moi’s expansive farm outside Nakuru Town. The unusual visit has been prompted by a confidential NSI report projecting a first round electoral loss for President Uhuru Kenyatta in general elections scheduled for August […]
ELEVEN Things Causing PANIC in STATEHOUSE, Uhuru Worried Kikuyu and Kalenjin may Join Rest of Kenyans to VOTE Jubilee out
Here are the Eleven things that are turning out to be big headache for president Uhuru, causing fear that they may trigger the Jubilee backyard of Central Kenya and Kalenjinland to go rogue and vote out Jubilee in August 8 polls. Uhuru regime is like a curse to Kenyans, from the terror attacks, loss of […]
WHAT Uhuru Kenyatta’s HateMongering Kameme FM WON’T TELL You about Donald Trump’s Cabinet
Men and women who’ll run Trump cabinet. President Trump went for the old and experienced… President: Donald J Trump,70 Attorney General:Jeff Sessions,70 Homeland security:John Kelly,66 Commerce:Wilbur Ross,79 Energy :Rick Perry,66 Health and Human services:Tom Price,62 Housing and Urban development:Ben Carson,65 Interior;Ryan Zinke,55 Labour:Andrew Puzder,66 Transportation:Elaine Chao,63 Treasury:Steven Mnuchin,54 Agriculture:Sonny Perdue,70 Veterans affairs: David D.Shulkin ,57 […]
BREAKING: Raila Kalonzo DROP BOMBSHELL on Jubilee Plan to RIG August POLLS via IEBC Double Registrations- See SHOCKING EVIDENCE !
By Hon Kalonzo Musyoka MY STATEMENT ON THE INTEGRITY OF THE IEBC VOTER REGISTRATION PROCESS Ladies and Gentlemen, Our attention is drawn to a press statement issued by Mr. Andrew Limo, Communications Manager, on behalf of the IEBC yesterday, Thursday, January 19, 2017. In this statement, the Commission formally acknowledges the occurrence of serious flaws […]
Brave DAVID OSIANY: Ready to take on wounded Rongo Goliath DALMAS OTIENO
By Comrade Alberto Amenya To the people of Rongo, August 8, 2017, will forever remain august in their hearts. This is the day they’ll bury the shackles of perpetual slavery. They’ll openly resist and reject those who seek to throw them into social and economic captivity. It is the day they’ll break the crab fingers […]
DESPERATE Uhuru reverts to his Vernacular Kameme FM to Mobilize Poor Kikuyu to VOTE for Corrupt Jubilee Regime
For the first time, Uhuru conducts a radio interview. No, he is not discussing a national issue on a national radio broadcasting in Kiswahili or English. He is on KAMEME FM telling Kikuyus to register as voters and defend ‘their kingdom’. KAMEME FM has been running a very toxic voter registration campaign bordering on ethnic […]
Uhuru CORNERED, His Arrogance, Anger, PR and Incompetence FAILS To TRANSLATE Into Tangible Development, ALL Kenyans SUFFER ECONOMIC HARDISHIPS
By Anwar Kibor Uhuru Kenyatta have had 4 1/2 years to mobilize Kenyans to vote for him by creating jobs, improving healthcare systems, fighting corruption, providing clean drinking water, encouraging national unity and harmony, and improve the economy. But, he chose to gratify the needs of a few of his friends and cronies , abandoning […]
Uhuru ASHAMED of TOURING Kenya, Other than Electricity Connection He Has NOTHING to Tell Voters even those in Rift Valley and Central
By Anwar Sadat I heard President Kenyatta and his deputy are on a country wide tour to mobilize Kenyans to register as voters. Hopefully on their expedition, President Kenyatta and Ruto will pass by Wayiaki way. There, they will find young graduates holding up signs looking for employment. Those young Kenyans and millions of others […]
EXPOSED: DP Ruto DISHING Millions to CRASH and BLOCK Hon Peter Kenneth from Powerful Nairobi Governor Seat as 2022 RACE to Statehouse Begins
Behind-the-scenes struggles are threatening to spoil Jubilee’s Nairobi game plan as claims emerge DP William Ruto is secretly bankrolling a faction opposed to Peter Kenneth. Kenneth has announced he’s running for Nairobi governor and seeking the Jubilee ticket. The office could be a springboard to the presidency in 2022, when Ruto aim to ascend to […]
FRUSTRATIONS In STATEHOUSE as TIRED Mt Kenya Electorate FAIL to Register with IEBC as VOTERS and DP Ruto CHASED by Angry Locals in ISEBANIA
By Kamasasa E With all the hype, pride and arrogance displayed by Jubilee top leadership, nothing is moving in their backyards. Uhuru had to skip another rally in his Kikuyu backyard yesterday after getting intel that heckling was awaiting him. By the way, the heckling was to be done in Kiuk dialect. While DP was […]
BREAKING: Raila CORD STATEMENT Over Interior CS Nkaissery THREATS to Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs in Opposition Strongholds
RESS RELEASE REMARKS BY GEN. NKAISSERY ON VOTER REGISTRATION The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) wishes to take great exception to remarks attributed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Gen. (Rtd) Joseph Nkaissery warning Chiefs and their assistants in opposition zones with dire consequences if they aid wananchi to register as voters. This is unfortunate and […]
Donald J Trump INAUGURAL SPEECH, The 45th President of USA.
Donald Trump’s Inaugural Speech Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: thank you. We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people. Together we will determine the […]
The CURSE of DISRESPECTING Governor Joho CATCHES UP With Kongowea MCA Hon Oduor, Faces Five counts in A Court of Law over GRABBED Public Land
ROGUE/ LAND GRABBER MCA JABESS ODUOR CHARGE SHEET …. Kongowea MCA Jabess Oduor who last year sued the county government of Mombasa and H.E Gov Hassan Joho over a plot of land that he (Jabess) had grabbed has 5 charges to answer in court as per shanzu law courts in Mombasa …. Jabess Oduor claimed […]
DP Ruto HECKLED and HUMILIATED in Narok, Rift Valley Over Jubilee EMPTY Promises and Corruption- ”Kumbe Masai HAWAPENDANGI UJINGA pia?
By KIPLAGAT KIRUI William Ruto had a rough time explaining the Jubilee government’s development record to Narok South subcounty residents on Thursday. The Deputy President went to Sogoo trading centre to launch the voter registration exercise and the Last Mile connectivity project. Trouble started when he took to the podium and invited the Narok Deputy […]
BREAKING: Hon Richard Onyonka CHASED LIKE A DOG by ANGRY Voters as Raila Tours Kisii To Mobilize Voters
Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka for another time was chased like a stray dog in his constituency for what locals termed as his tendency to flirt with Uhuru for hand-outs and thus bringing dishonour to the Gusii community. The ground is so hostile for Hon Onyonka.