Kenya Today

Ex Raila Aide Eliud Owalo is SICK, Total Madman Out Supporting Jubilee Pro bono By UNDERMINING ODM

OWALO THE POLITICAL WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION By Jackson Omondi The Jubilee regime has been cornered, a desperate President was reduced to dogwhistle maneuvers in vernacular radio stations, revered family members were pictured reaching out to the second President of Kenya for political counsel. I mean CORD appeared to be in total control of the political news cycles. And then Owalo showed … [Read More...]

WHAT Uhuru Kenyatta’s HateMongering Kameme FM WON’T TELL You about Donald Trump’s Cabinet

Men and women who’ll run Trump cabinet. President Trump went for the old and experienced… President: Donald J Trump,70 Attorney General:Jeff Sessions,70 Homeland security:John Kelly,66 Commerce:Wilbur Ross,79 Energy :Rick Perry,66 Health and Human services:Tom Price,62 Housing and Urban development:Ben Carson,65 Interior;Ryan Zinke,55 Labour:Andrew Puzder,66 Transportation:Elaine Chao,63 Treasury:Steven Mnuchin,54 Agriculture:Sonny Perdue,70 Veterans affairs: David D.Shulkin ,57 […]

BREAKING: Raila Kalonzo DROP BOMBSHELL on Jubilee Plan to RIG August POLLS via IEBC Double Registrations- See SHOCKING EVIDENCE !

By Hon Kalonzo Musyoka MY STATEMENT ON THE INTEGRITY OF THE IEBC VOTER REGISTRATION PROCESS Ladies and Gentlemen, Our attention is drawn to a press statement issued by Mr. Andrew Limo, Communications Manager, on behalf of the IEBC yesterday, Thursday, January 19, 2017. In this statement, the Commission formally acknowledges the occurrence of serious flaws […]

Brave DAVID OSIANY: Ready to take on wounded Rongo Goliath DALMAS OTIENO

By Comrade Alberto Amenya To the people of Rongo, August 8, 2017, will forever remain august in their hearts. This is the day they’ll bury the shackles of perpetual slavery. They’ll openly resist and reject those who seek to throw them into social and economic captivity. It is the day they’ll break the crab fingers […]

Uhuru CORNERED, His Arrogance, Anger, PR and Incompetence FAILS To TRANSLATE Into Tangible Development, ALL Kenyans SUFFER ECONOMIC HARDISHIPS

By Anwar Kibor Uhuru Kenyatta have had 4 1/2 years to mobilize Kenyans to vote for him by creating jobs, improving healthcare systems, fighting corruption, providing clean drinking water, encouraging national unity and harmony, and improve the economy. But, he chose to gratify the needs of a few of his friends and cronies , abandoning […]

EXPOSED: DP Ruto DISHING Millions to CRASH and BLOCK Hon Peter Kenneth from Powerful Nairobi Governor Seat as 2022 RACE to Statehouse Begins

Behind-the-scenes struggles are threatening to spoil Jubilee’s Nairobi game plan as claims emerge DP William Ruto is secretly bankrolling a faction opposed to Peter Kenneth. Kenneth has announced he’s running for Nairobi governor and seeking the Jubilee ticket. The office could be a springboard to the presidency in 2022, when Ruto aim to ascend to […]

BREAKING: Raila CORD STATEMENT Over Interior CS Nkaissery THREATS to Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs in Opposition Strongholds

RESS RELEASE REMARKS BY GEN. NKAISSERY ON VOTER REGISTRATION The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) wishes to take great exception to remarks attributed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Gen. (Rtd) Joseph Nkaissery warning Chiefs and their assistants in opposition zones with dire consequences if they aid wananchi to register as voters. This is unfortunate and […]

Donald J Trump INAUGURAL SPEECH, The 45th President of USA.

Donald Trump’s Inaugural Speech Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: thank you. We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people. Together we will determine the […]

DP Ruto HECKLED and HUMILIATED in Narok, Rift Valley Over Jubilee EMPTY Promises and Corruption- ”Kumbe Masai HAWAPENDANGI UJINGA pia?

By KIPLAGAT KIRUI William Ruto had a rough time explaining the Jubilee government’s development record to Narok South subcounty residents on Thursday. The Deputy President went to Sogoo trading centre to launch the voter registration exercise and the Last Mile connectivity project. Trouble started when he took to the podium and invited the Narok Deputy […]

