Kenya Today

STATEHOUSE ”USER FRIENDLY” IEBC Chairman Mr Chebukati CONFIRMS Raila is Right, Voter Register has Errors but DENIES its compromised

2 Comments

IEBC Chairman has confirmed Raila is right the voter register has errors BUT at the same time dismissed claims that it has been compromised to include foreigners. Opposition leader Raila Odinga told media he has evidence that IEBC has registered foreigners in the ongoing countrywide exercise. He said on Wednesday that the IEBC register has been infiltrated and compromised "by strangers … [Read More...]

BREAKING: IEBC Database INFLITRATED and Compromised, Registration of Ghost Voters done in Hon Chirchir’s Home”- Raila REVEALS

27 Comments

IEBC DATABASE INFILTRATED AND COMPROMISED: By Raila Odinga Today, we are here to demonstrate that the IEBC is currently registering foreigners and strangers to vote in the August 2017 election. We have unearthed serious anomalies in the on-going voter registration that bring to questions the integrity of the register being compiled and the figures being […]

Museveni: Kenya’s Amina Mohammed DEBACLE at AU Summit, Who BETRAYED WHOM?

10 Comments

By Njonjo Mue THE AMINA DEBACLE: Who betrayed whom? Kenya supported apartheid South Africa. Kenya led to the collapse of the EAC in 1977 and timed it to ensure we kept planes bought with regional money. During Idi Amin’s reign of terror, Kenyan police constantly harassed Ugandan refugees. Kenya refused to support Nyerere in ousting […]

BREAKING: Raila to VISIT IEBC Registration Centres in Nairobi

13 Comments

RAILA ODINGA TO VISIT REGISTRATION CENTRES IN NAIROBI: Opposition leader Hon Raila Odinga will visit the Lavington Primary School IEBC voter registration centre today, February 1, 2017 at 12 PM. He will make an important statement at the the station before proceeding to other registration centres around Nairobi. Dennis Onyango. February 1, 2017

Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno vows to make sure Raila does not become President

28 Comments

Embattled Rongo MP Hon Dalmas Otieno has vowed to do everything within his powers to make sure Raila does not become President of Kenya. Dalmas was speaking in a KANU meeting at a city hotel that brought together the KANU top brass During the meeting that lasted for hours, the absentee Rongo MP whisperingly told […]

BREAKING: Raila NASA NAMES Technical Committee to Draft SUPER ALLIANCE INSTRUMENTS, Orengo, Muthama , Khalwale Top the List

14 Comments

Top NASA leadership lead by Premier Raila Odinga, VP Kalonzo Musyoka, DPM Musalia Mudavadi and Senate Minority leader Moses Wetangula have announced a team of four to coordinate, draft and harmonise instruments of the opposition super alliance-NASA. The techinical team will be lead by senator James Orengo, senator Muthama, Senator Khalwale and one other person […]

ARREST of Hon Emaase in Uganda CONFIRMS Raila was RIGHT, NIS INVOLVED in ILLEGAL Registration of Foreigners as Voters to Facilitate Rigging in August Polls

13 Comments

The arrest of Jubilee MP Hon Mary Emaase (URP,Teso South) by Ugandan authorities over illegal issuance of Kenyan ID cards and subsequent registration as voters is a true confirmation that Raila was right, that state spy agency NIS is actively involved in the registration of Ethiopians and Ugandan in a bid to rig the August […]

TOP REACTIONS on AMINA MOHAMMED LOSS at the African Union Vote for Chairmanship

37 Comments

#WhyAminaLost God Responding to the plea of Kenyan Citizen,Taxpayers hard earned cash used in campaigning for one fellow…SHAME!!! — Dr.Mohamed Abdallah (@decent505) January 30, 2017 I am all for women empowerment, but even women who aspire to be leaders must have clear vision. This one was clouded mbaya #WhyAminaLost — Ndanu Mbithi Salome (@Salampard_X) January […]

