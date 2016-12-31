Kenya Today

Wilson Sosioni,Secretary General KNUT *MATIANG'I RESULTS SHOULD CAUSE WORRY, NOT CELEBRATIONS* Kenyans are all praise for the KCSE results released yesterday, but what are we celebrating really? That the As are few or that results have been released early? An exam that sees nearly three quarters of the candidates failing. How many Ds, Es were those? I earn from policy and governance … [Read More...]
Advertisement
More feature posts
TOP Raila Ally Musalia Mudavadi NAMED LUYHA Spokesman,To Work with Wetangula, Oparanya and Khalwale to ENSURE Raila WINS in 2017
Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi has been named the Luhya community spokesperson. Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli named Mudavadi the spokesperson at a rally at the Bukhungu stadium, Kakamega county on Saturday. “I am asking Musalia to sit down with the other leaders to lay issues bare and resolve the tension,” the secretary general said. Mudavadi […]
BREAKING SAD: Hon Mark Too is DEAD
Former nominated MP Mark Too is dead. Too died after a short illness at St Lukes hospital in Eldoret on Saturday. He had been admitted at the facility for three days. He served as an assistant minister in retired President Daniel arap Moi’s government. Confirming his death, family doctor Ahmed Faraj said Too was rushed […]
HERE is an AMAZING ”THANK YOU NOTE” to CORD Leader Raila Odinga- This is A MUST READ !
THANK YOU RAILA ODINGA ! By Jackson O The Pythagorean Strategist decided to retire from political prose after America’s Decision 2016. But , upon reflecting on Kenya’s political architecture, I decided to cap 2016 with a thank you note to the indefatigable Raila Odinga. How could I not weigh-in? We are talking about a government […]
REVEALED: The Opposition Super Alliance Leadership Agrees on FLAG BEARER and Power Sharing, Here is the LINE UP!
Consensus emerging in CORD Leadership for 2017 General elections Via N W According to highly reliable source within the alternative governing coalition, Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), a significant consensus has been achieved in agreeing the Presidential candidature for the 2017 Kenya General Elections. The reinvigorated coalition, whose bedrock is social democratic policy and […]
Governor Kidero MUST DESIST from SUBVERTING Free and Fair ODM Party Nominations
By Owino Obiero The idea of struggling governor using his associates to forcibly herd aspiring MPs and MCAs into his camp to support his moribund ambition to re-elected governor is delusional, far-fetched and a downright act of sabotage. If Evans Kidero believes he has fulfilled his gubernatorial mandate so far; then a re-election should not […]
EXCLUSIVE: Top KTN Journalist ARRESTED in Kisumu for STEALING TV Anchor Joy Doreen Biira’s Mercedes Benz E220
Makadara Division, Industrial Area Police Stn. Theft/Recovery of Motor Vehicle. On 23/12/2016 at around 10:30am Joy Doreen Biira an employee of standard media group parked her motor mv reg no KBY 831K Mercedes Benz E220 Valued at Ksh 2.8m at the Standard Group HQ parking Yard along Mombasa road. At about 2055 hrs she realised […]
Governor Joho TELLS Uhuru to STOP HYPOCRISY of Supporting Mannual Voting Yet CS Matiang’i has SUCCEEDED to reform Exams via Technology
JUBILEE IS INSINCERE IN TAKING US BACK TO MANUAL VOTING – PRESIDENT MUST REJECT AMENDMENTS TO ELECTION LAWS The Cabinet Secretary for Education Mr Fred Matiang’i yesterday officially published the results of the 2016 KCSE examination. This move proved historic because for the first time since the inception of the 8-4-4 mode of education, KCSE […]
HERE are KEY DEEP THOUGHTS on The 2016 KCSE Results ANNOUNCED by CS Matiang’i
Several more thoughts après the release of KCSE results: Via Wallace Kantai FB – What Dr. Matiang’i and Prof. Magoha have done is the equivalent of getting the car into the garage and giving it a deep, thorough clean. They haven’t even started working on the engine and other mechanical bits yet. This is because […]
BREAKING: Raila DEMOLISHES Uhuru Jubilee, LECTURES CS Nkaissery at John Keen’s Funeral in Namanga
While making his remarks at John Keen burial Ceremony, Raila Odinga challenged Uhuru Kenyatta to implement the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report in order to address historical injustices especially on minority groups like Masai (land rights). Raila narrated to mouners how he first met the late John Keen and also why he remained […]
The RUSH is on for All Kenyans to Register as Raila Odinga’s #ChangeAmbassador. Are You Ready?
You are hereby invited to join and become a Raila Odinga #ChangeAmbassador. The appointment of Change Ambassador’s begun in November and so far Ambassador’s have been appointed in Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Lamu, Kilifi, Nairobi, Kajiado, Narok, Kisumu, Homabay, Siaya, Migori, Kakamega, Bungoma. We are now starting on Kisii, Nyamira, Turkana, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Tana […]
CS Matiang’i and KNEC Boss Prof Magoha JUST SUCCEEDED in EXPOSING the FRAUD that is Education Sector
By Michael Okoth One can as well argue that for almost a decade now,our Education system has mostly been churning out thousands of academic fraudsters,intellectual zombies and fake professionals who stream out of our universities annually to join the fast expanding joblessness sector.We should actually create a ministry for joblessness and transfer Dr.Matian’gi there to […]
CELEBRATIONS in Kapsaret as Area MP Hon Oscar Sudi SCORES B+ in the just RELEASED 2016 KCSE Results, the MP was once a Matatu Tout
Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi is among candidates who had sat for last year’s KCSE in ACACIA ADULT EDUCATION SCHOOL in Uasin Gishu County. He managed to score B+ of 70 points. Here is the breakdown of the revealed results English A- Kiswahili A- Mathematics B- Biology B+ Chemistry C Business Studies B+ CRE A History […]
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua Ends Year with BIG BEEF, DEMOLISHES Mike Sonko’s Family Home Sign Post
Disbelief as Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua demolishes Senator Sonko’s family farm homes signboard. The controversial and embattled Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua is always hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons. The Governor on Wednesday night sent his county askaris to bring down the Sonko family farm homes signboard along Mombasa Road for unknown […]
HILARIOUS: DP Ruto, Senator Murkomen and Aden Duale PLAN to SACK CS Matiang’i from Jubilee Cabinet
“MATIANG’I MUST GO” – Student Who Scored An “E” in 2016’s KCSE Results Calls Deputy President William Samoei Ruto and convinces him that Fred Matiang’i will ruin the Government. Watch and enjoy!
The Effect of WHAT CS Matiang’i has done in Education to be Felt Soon, More Failures than Success….
By Werah Mourice WHAT OTHERS SAY ABOUT KENYA’S RE-BIRTH OF OUR EDUCATION SYSTEM Now that the Government will absorb all the 88,000 students whom scored a C+ plus and above…N.B ALL OF THEM( The current government university capacity is 96,500) And as you remember the 2008 education Reforms states that the MINIMUM University enrollment is […]